Issued by YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY

Ray Jan CEO of Rosemead Chamber of Commerce Awards Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty With Certificate of Congratulations

Rosemead, California is the new home base of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. The Rosemead Chamber of Commerce are being very supportive of the decision.

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having a driven, ethical real estate company operating in a community can enhance lifestyles and local businesses ' profitability. This is what Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is bringing to Rosemead, CA and beyond. The Rosemead Chamber of Commerce, led by CEO and Executive Director Ray Jean illustrated their appreciation for the opportunities this opens, by delivering an official Certificate of Congratulations to the staff of the realty office, at their official ribbon cutting.

“This is the culmination of years in the industry and endless hours of hard work to be able to pursue our own real estate vision here in Los Angeles and Orange County,” commented Rudy Lira Kusuma, founder, and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed. “The future is bright for our office and the community! We are grateful for the Rosemead Chamber of Commerce and Ray Jean for being so supportive.”

The number of residential and commercial properties the office is working is growing all the time. Those house hunting or wishing to sell a home are encouraged to get in touch immediately.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the most well esteemed and award-winning real estate brokerage firms in California. The company offers professional and reliable full-service assistance in property selling and buying for both commercial and residential clients within the region.

For anyone planning to make a move whether buying or selling or interested in joining the company, call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159. To learn more be sure to visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

