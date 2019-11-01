San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce Congratulates Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty on Grand Opening at Ribbon Cutting

Your Home Sold Guarantee Realty is dedicated to serving both their real estate agents, their clients, and the greater community. This devotion to service has quickly won the office local appreciation, with the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce coming out to

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a real estate office to really thrive and perform optimally, beyond having a method and program that works, they also need to have a solid relationship with their local community. The forward-thinking Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty scores in both these areas as they serve greater Los Angeles and Orange County. Marking their opening, the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony delivering a special Certificate of Congratulations, to the joy of all present.

“A big thank you to the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce for the Certificate of Congratulations,” remarked a spokesperson from the realty office. “We look forward to working in the community for decades to come!”

Some of the values that set Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty from the crowd include highlights like delivering the best service possible; working towards empowering and inspiring others; expressing gratitude to all of their valuable relationships; and embracing continuous improvement.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a group of professional real estate experts helping clients to find a new home or seller their house. Led by their CEO, Rudy Lira Kusuma, the company specializes in real estate selling and buying with the most effective process led by the right people equipped with the best technology.

