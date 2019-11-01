Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Officially Recognized for Service to the San Gabriel, CA Community

The Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and a number of Counsel Members all took the time to give a prestigious Certificate to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, thanking them for their work in San Gabriel and beyond.

SAN GABRIEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new real estate office servicing the greater Los Angeles and Orange County area Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, has seen their appreciation of and desire to help build positivity locally be reciprocated. In exciting news, Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of the company was presented the City of San Gabriel Certificate of Recognition for outstanding contributions and service towards the San Gabriel community and the San Gabriel's Chamber of Commerce's social media platform, www.sangabrielhasit.com.

“We love San Gabriel so this is a wonderful experience,” remarked Kusuma. “We are looking forward to seeing this win-win relationship continue to grow.”

The Certificate was signed by Jason Pu, Mayor of San Gabriel; Denise Menchaca, Vice Mayor; Juli Constanzo, Council Member; John R. Harrington, Council Member; and Chin Ho Liao, Council Member.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate company in California that does both commercial and residential properties. The company does not only deliver top-notch industry products and services but offers an incomparable donation to the community. For anyone planning to make a move in the next three to six months or interested in joining the company, call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159.

For more information on Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty be sure to visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

