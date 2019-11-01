Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Receives Certificate of Recognition From CA State Assemblyman Ed Chau

The extended Los Angeles and Orange County area is an in demand space when it comes to real estate. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is answering the call and the California state and county couldn’t be more pleased.

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s state of California is very enthusiastic about encouraging properly focused new businesses to succeed. This is exactly the case with Rosemead, California-based real estate office Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, an experienced team with a new firm and innovative focus. This drive has won Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty a handful of state and county awards, including the most recent Certificate of Recognition Welcoming them to the 49th Assembly District, signed by Ed Chau, 49th District Assemblymember, dated Oct 17th, 2019. The excitement from both the office and the District Assembly is high.

“California has been so welcoming to our realty office and our unique direction,” remarked Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “We are results-driven and devoted to empowering both our agents and our communities. It is all about abundance.”

Your Home Sold Guaranteed sell and buy both residential and commercial properties. The team in the office are responsible for over an amazing $100 million in sales in their previous deep experience.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:

When searching for quality services, competitive rates, and fast solutions, don’t look further than Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. Serving the industry for years now, they have been the most sought-after real estate team because of their unconditional commitment.

To learn more be sure to visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com. For anyone interested in making a move in the next three to six months or interested in joining the company, call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159.

