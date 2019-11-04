12 New Senior representatives and Government officials Confirmed to speak at Border Security 2020

Border Security Conference 2020

SMi Reports: New speaker announcement for the 13th annual Border Security Conference, being held in Rome, Italy on the 11th and 12th February.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s highly anticipated Border Security Conference will return for its 13th year on 11th – 12th February 2020, in Rome, Italy.Border Security 2020 will be a high-level conference, where senior military personnel, government figures and key industry individuals are brought together to discuss the enhancement of border security capabilities of nations on a global scale. The conference will provide an opportunity to learn about various topics such as border security implementation, technological solutions and effective policing strategies.For those who are interested in attending, the early bird discount expires on November 29th. Register early to save £200 at: http://www.bordersec-conference.com/einPR4 Border Security 2020 is delighted to announce new speakers for this year:• Mr Patrick Nemeth, Director, Identity Operations Division, Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM), Department of Homeland Security, USA• Mr Jason R. Thompson, Assistant Chief, United States Border Patrol HQ, Enforcement Systems Branch-Biometrics, Department of Homeland Security, USA• Mr Mike Jones, Technical Direction Agent Lead, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, US Navy• Ms Yasmin Iivne, Director (Policy and Planning), The Identity and Biometric Applications Unit, Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD)• Superintendent Patrik Engstrom, Head of Section, National Border Policing Section, Swedish Police Authority• Mr Chris Maston, Port Director, Miami International Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security, USA• Mr Patrick Sgueglia, Product Manager Regulatory, Product Management Ground & Digital Services, Lufthansa• Mr Krum Garkov, Executive Director, eu-LISA• Mr Manuel Navarrete Paniagua, Head of Department, European Counter Terrorism Centre, Europol• Ms Christine Bradley, Program Manager, United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT) United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism• Ms Cecile Plunet, AIRCOP Global Coordinator, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, United Nations• Mr Miklós Pék, Border Management and Migration Expert, IOM - UN Migration AgencyThis year’s event will also include a pre-conference workshop on ‘Countering Emerging Threats in Document and Identity Verification in Border Security’. Professor James Ferryman, Project Coordinator, PROTECT, will lead event taking place on 10th February 2020.This workshop will explore the whole “identity lifecycle” from document issuance to identity verification at the border, the vulnerabilities and countermeasures and the potential for biometrics on-the-move technology to enhance both border security and facilitation.The full event details and full- speaker line-up is available on the event website at: http://www.bordersec-conference.com/einPR4 -- END –Border Security ConferenceRome, Italy11th – 12th February 2020Gold Sponsor: Vancouver International AirportSponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



