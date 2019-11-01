Exclusive interview from conference speaker John Lisman released ahead of Parallel Trade 2020

Parallel Trade 2020

Exclusive interview with expert John Lisman, Attorney, Consultant and Trainer of Lisman Legal Life sciences B.V.,for the upcoming Parallel Trade conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s Parallel Trade conference, taking place on 4th-5th February 2020 in London , will explore shortages of medicines, current and ongoing challenges posed by Parallel Trading, potential implications of Brexit and IP exhaustion rights. As the only B2B parallel trade conference in Europe, the two-day event provides the ideal platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade.During the run-up to the 2020 conference, SMi interviewed industry expert and conference speaker John Lisman, Attorney, Consultant and Trainer of Lisman Legal Life sciences B.V. Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:What are your views on the biggest challenges of parallel trade in 2020?“I think a main concern for governments and regulatory authorities is the problem of medicine shortages. Some of these shortages are caused by production problems, impurities of starting materials and the race to the bottom with prices of generic medicines, but national shortages may also be caused by parallel trade. In these cases politicians will develop policies that could harm the business.”How would you describe the EU landscape at the moment and what do you consider as most critical regulatory issues that needed to be addressed asap?“The EU regulatory landscape in respect of medicinal products is not evolving that much with the possible exception for personalized medicines. National policies are directed more to access to medicines, involving financial strategies for expensive (orphan) medicinal products and refining of reference pricing systems to reduce costs of ‘bulk’ medicinal products.”What aspect of parallel trade will you talk explore?“My main topic will be access to medicines in terms of affordability and availability and the possible involvement of parallel trade therein.”The full version of the interview and event brochure are available to download online atJohn Lisman will be presenting on “Parallel trade and the availability of medicines.” • Analysis of the causes of medicine shortages• Regulatory activity in solving the problem of shortages• Role of parallel trade in causing and solving shortagesParallel Trade 2020Main Conference: 4th-5th February 2020Pre-Conference Workshops: 3rd February 2020Location: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK---END---For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



