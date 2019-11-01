MevoFit Launches Atom Play X100 for an Elevated Music Experience

MevoFit Atom Earbuds MevoFit Atom Play X100 MevoFit Atom Play X100 Earbuds

NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MevoFit, launched an advanced Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Atom Play X100 . The high quality stereo earbuds offer excellent performance with long battery life, stable connection and sound frequency to enhance user’s experience.The all-new MevoFit Atom Play X100 offers HD sound, which is comfortable for the ears even after long hours of playing. With up to 8 hours of playtime and 120 hours of battery life on standby, the Atom Play X100 has a 360mAh battery that allows you to enjoy your favourite music.The earbuds are equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 technology allowing easy pairing. The earbuds have simple controls as with just a click of a button will allow users to Play & Pause Music Tracks and handle Track controls without accessing their phone. It comes with a power bank case, which allows easy charging so the user can use them on the go. The earphones fall in the top category of mobile accessories in the market, especially for fitness freaks and those who love to workout. Atom Playx100 is one of the best buys thanks to its lightweight and IPX4 certified sweat and splash proof material.Speaking at the launch of the wireless bluetooth earbuds, Ms. Khyati Mahajan, Founder and CEO - MevoFit said, “The Atom Play X100 has been practically engineered to give users the real feel of earbuds while keeping in mind the user’s expectation of best sound quality with powerful bass.”Besides, the compatibility of device allows it to work on all popular phone brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi Mi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus, LG, etc.Pricing and AvailabilityMevoFit Atom Play X100 can be your perfect companion due to its lightweight and multi-features, which sets it in the range of best buys. The MevoFit Atom Play X100 is easily available on Amazon and MevoFit Website starting from INR 3,990.ABOUT THE COMPANYMevoFit is a fitness technology startup of unique apps & web that reward you with MevoFit merchandise to lose weight and get fit. MevoFit aspires to touch the lifestyle of its users in multiple ways, not just technology but a whole world of fitness incubating services in the physical and non-physical form to shake up and energize the entire fitness ecosystem. In order to make this goal easier Mevolife has developed an all in one health management ecosystem which includes Fitness Apps, Fitness Merchandise, B2B & B2C Service Platforms. Their fitness gear includes Fitness Tracker Bands, Fitness Smartwatches, Gym Bags, Bluetooth Headphones, Fitness Apparels & Sports Sipper.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.