CLIKdata lands two top executives. ePUSH’s Sean Marra as Chairman of Board and Eric Miret Board member

New key board members addtitions set the stage for continued record growth and new product innovations

LOS ANGELES & TAMPA BAY, CA & FL, US, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLIKdata is announcing that Sean Marra, previously CEO at ePUSH digital marketing agency, has joined the company as its Chairman of the Board. The current Chairman will remain on-board as CTO.

Marra, a founding partner, and his former Chief Sales Officer, Eric Miret, both worked at ePUSH and BIGgross.com, both were innovators and the leading providers in automotive advertising, marketing and data services. Both companies had long, successful operations over a decade that generated in excess of $150,000,000 in revenue.

CLIKdata announced last year that it had retained both Marra and Miret in senior strategist & advisor roles at the company. Marra says “It was refreshing to see data-driven campaigns leverage the biggest social media platforms to find and connect, with perfect audiences”.

The lynchpin was allowing our fully integrated live BDC reps to engage with and create meaningful conversations. Those difference makers are appointments and appointments solve all problems at the modern dealership. Not only did we crack the code in a high volume appointment setting, but we can also deliver 100% sales attribution.

Marra says CLIKdata "helps advertisers solve the problem of campaigns plagued by empty clicks, with tons of VDP traffic while producing zero appointments, calls, appointments and walk-ins".

Miret feels strongly that “Retailers want to flood their stores with people who fog a mirror and buy now. We do that, and in a big way”.

“CLIKdata has an amazing technical and product team with a clear vision for what to build to keep innovating in Social Media Event Marketing,” said Castagne a board member. “As one of the most respected leaders in automotive advertising, Sean compliments the team. His skills and expertise have been invaluable as CLIKdata implements the latest version of the wildly successful social media marketing platform for new & used auto dealerships”.

CLIKdata style High Impact Events have run in over 1000 dealerships and the company is currently expanding its offerings to RVs, furniture stores, events, and big-box retailers.



