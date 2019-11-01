Finding a Keratoconus doctor in Los Angeles

Keratoconus is a progressive problem in the eye. Fortunately the problem can be treated.

Dr. Paul Super with Eyesite Optometric Group in LA specializes in keratoconus treatment. In addition to being a leader in the field, he regularly consults with other experts in the field from everywhere. This makes sure his patients get the best and most current treatment for their eyes.

"Keratoconus won't make you go blind, but it certainly can make it very difficult to focus and see things properly. Fortunately we have ways to treat the problem even as we learn what causes this disorder," Dr. Super said.

Current treatment depends on how advanced the problem is. In the beginning stages, glasses and contact lenses can restore vision. The contact lens reshapes the cornea and is effective on mild to moderate keratoconus.

"The important part here is to make sure the lens fits the degree of keratoconus a person has. That requires precise measurements," Dr. Super said. "It also requires contacts meant for keratoconus treatment."

When the problem becomes more advanced, other treatments are recommended. Dr. Super offers Corneal Cross-Linking. This treatment strengthens the cornea in hopes of stopping the bulge or droop.

The final remedy is a corneal transplant. If that is necessary, Eyesite offers pre- and post-op care. The actual operation is performed by a surgeon.

