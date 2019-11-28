3 tips for writing article headlines that dominate SEO, social media and sales

The majority of readers will only read an article headline, so you need a strong title to catch their attention.

MELBOURNE , AUSTRALIA, November 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Headlines work harder than any other part of an article because they influence whether your audience reads your piece or skips onto something else, says full-service marketing agency Assemblo.Eight out of 10 people will only read an article headline on average, meaning just 20 per cent of people will go on to read the rest of the article, according to SEO specialist Moz.“We live in a world of shrinking attention spans and buzzing smart phones with news and social media apps drawing our interest, so even the most compelling tale relies on a stellar headline to stand out,” said Steve de Niese, founder and creative director at Assemblo.“A headline needs do a lot more than just pique audience interest though, it also has to hit your SEO targets, strike a suitable tone for social media, and ideally support or generate sales.”There are different ways that businesses can optimise their article headlines, including content marketing workshops and taking advantage of online tools.1. Use Google related search termsGoogle’s related searches can provide significant insights into customers profiles and what they are looking for.“A good tip is to search your article topic in Google and analyse the related search results, which can be found at the bottom of the page,” Mr de Niese said.“It’s also good to review the results that come up as auto-complete search terms as this will give you suggestions for what people are already searching for.”2. Track trends on Google and TwitterBusinesses should also review Google and Twitter trends for ideas of strong words and phrases to feature in your headlines.“Enter your article topic into Google Trends to find out which popular topics and search queries are connected to your topic,” Mr de Niese said.“Otherwise check out what is trending on Twitter for headline inspiration by checking out what is trending next to your Twitter Feed or visiting Trends24.”3. Run a content workshopA content marketing workshop can also highlight key terms and phrases that are perfect for article headlines.“Think about the sorts of questions that your clients ask you and use common questions as headlines for your articles,” said Assemblo founder and business director James McInerney.“These types of headlines perform really well in search engines because they match up with what your clients are searching for on Google, Bing and other search engines.”“For example, if you run a lighting business and are constantly asked by clients what the best lights are for an office, then a good headline might be ‘What are the best lights for an office?’”Assemblo is a full-service marketing agency based in Melbourne, offering a range of skills and services to run effective digital and traditional marketing campaigns for clients. Assemblo offers clients access to a team of dedicated, highly skilled marketing professionals including strategists, account managers, designers, software developers, journalists and copywriters, social media producers, photographers, SEO specialists and more.



