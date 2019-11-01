Consumers Searching for CBD Products – Real Brands, Inc, Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc. Aim to Supply Demand

Investorideas.com releases a sector snapshot reporting on the growth of the CBD industry and how companies are looking to differentiate their unique brands.

Real Brands, Inc. (Other OTC:RLBD)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis and hemp stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the growth of the CBD industry and how companies are looking to differentiate their unique brands.Read the full article on Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/News/2019/cannabis/10311CBDProducts.asp According to a report ‘Trends in Internet Searches for Cannabidiol (CBD) in the United States’, Google searches for CBD are seeing exponential growth as popularity and availability increases. ”Searches for CBD are now rivaling searches for yoga and electronic cigarettes, with 0.96 and 0.85 of their respective search volumes, and are searched for more than half as much as dieting.”As major retailers continue to announce their stocking and private label development of CBD products, BDS Analytics predicts that the majority of CBD product sales will soon occur in general retail stores, rather than cannabis dispensaries, as is currently the caseThis growth and drive of the CBD industry is bringing in major branding opportunities such as sports and celebrity endorsements for each innovative formula.Real Brands, Inc. (OTC: RLBD), a leading brand building company in the legal Hemp-Derived CBD consumer products category, announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the proprietary CBD formulas from Integrative Medicine US of Coral Springs, Florida. The formulas consist of Ancient Chinese and other Ancient Herbal Remedies that are paired with the latest scientific breakthroughs in endocannabinoid systems, nutrients and hemp-derived CBD.“We are pleased to announce the signing of the definitive agreement to acquire these proprietary formulas," said Real Brands, Inc. CEO, Jerry Pearring. “Since completing our audit earlier this month, we are now focusing on launching our brands and E-commerce website,” added Pearring. “We are concluding the final steps in developing our unique packaging design and formulations for each of our brands: CBD Pharmacy™, HempAid, Humboldt Brandsand Omegahemp™. This acquisition bolsters our efforts to offer consumers innovative CBD products and, as we previously announced, we intend to use these formulas for our CBD Pharmacy™ brand and feature the Chinese symbol for healing in our new logo.”In addition, as part of this acquisition, Jonathan Fields, AP DOM, has entered into an agreement to formulate additional products for Real Brands and become the initial member of Real Brands, Inc.’s Advisory Board. “I’m pleased to become a member of the Real Brands team and look forward to applying my education and ongoing research into traditional eastern medical therapies to create delivery mechanisms that act synergistically with CBD,” said Fields.Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) recently reported its results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2019, with a net revenue of $126.1 million in the first quarter, an increase of 849% from prior year quarter and a decrease of 2% from the prior quarter, revenue for adult-use cannabis of $20.0 million in the first quarter, an increase of 8% from the prior quarter and a net income of $16.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the first quarter.The company, through its subsidiary Aphria Deutschland GmbH launched their CBD-based nutraceutical, featuring CBD derived from hemp, CannRelief. The brand of products are being produced in the European Union and distributed by the Company's subsidiary, CC Pharma, which has access to more than 13,000 pharmacies throughout Germany.Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), a Canadian company that's defining the future of cannabis worldwide, and the UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, announced their launch of a joint clinical research program that will produce multiple studies under the terms of their recently announced partnership.The ground-breaking research partnership is aimed at understanding key health and recovery needs of elite athletes in such a highly physical and competitive sport as mixed martial arts. Research data will then be used to drive the development of science-backed, hemp-derived CBD topicals that will be safe and reliable. These new products will help combat the rapidly growing market of untested CBD treatments currently being used by high-performance and non-professional athletes.1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTC: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, recently announced that it will introduce its newest product, the Birdhouse CBD Balm by Canna Hemp X™, on November 4th, 2019. The CBD Balm was developed in collaboration with Birdhouse Skateboards™, targeting the action sports market and will be available for sale in dispensaries, wellness stores, skate shops and specialty retailers, including Zumiez in the United States.As this CBD industry continues to grow, in many ways almost independent of the cannabis sector, brand awareness will become essential as consumers gain more familiarity and awareness of the Hemp/CBD space.About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas https://www.investorideas.com/About/ Disclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. 