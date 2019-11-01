KODA INT'L TAPS NLTV STUDIOS AND RED DIAMOND ENTERTAINMENT TO LAUNCH 3 MAJOR MULTI-MEDIA CAMPAIGNS

Koda International Ltd. (KI) is a unique concept company which operates intercontinentally.

LONDON, ENGLAND, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The international Equity and Investment Company Koda International, Ltd. (KI) went to 2 of the industries very best to launch a trifecta of TV & Film based international Media Campaigns worldwide.The primary objective of KI is facilitating UHNWI entities and Family Offices with exclusive like-minded relationships; consultation in an advisory capacity and the holding of multiple managerial positions with strategic partners; developing joint ventures/investment alongside partners; and forging self-driven projects with proven concepts and on the ground diligence. And KI is bringing in 2 of the industries biggest powerhouses to do the Creative and TV & Film Production for 3 of KI's biggest new projects:• An opportunistic digital marketing company focusing on strategic locations yet to be exposed to the simple but effective and dynamic advertisement of the modern era.• An inspiring school protective system modeled off the Israelis designed to protect and serve the children of the United States. However only the highest standard of combat veteran Special Operations instructors are utilized, the top 1% of Special Operations forces. Ensuring that standard is never sacrificed when it comes to the diligent protection of our children.• A mission based technology company uniquely developed to transform the world’s standard of technological real time application and adjustment of public media for the individual or company’s needs, without technological overhaul."We brought in NLTV and RDE because these projects have the 8 figure backing of multiple International Family Offices who are demanding that the Production values of the media used in the promotions of these ventures match the quintessential quality of the projects themselves, and the Family Offices behind them", said KI President Nicholas Seedsman. "And we knew that, with NLTV and RDE, we'd get the high end results our clients demand"."When we heard from Nick at KI, we immediately knew the projects would be the type of projects Producers and Directors dream about: challenging, inspirational, well funded, and a 'no compromise', 'nothing but the very best will do' mission statement…so we couldn't resist", quipped Executive Producer Mark Allan. "We know we'll need our best Teams putting forth their best efforts for these projects. But with a Budget and Creative Parameters like KI is setting up here…it's going to be an exciting run".



