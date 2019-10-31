Baby Massage Oil Offers Organic, Eco & Allergy Friendly Choice for Parents

Mori of Norway Baby Massage Oil Mori of Norway Baby Oil & Nappy Cream Mori - Nappy Cream

Mori of Norway Baby Oil is a COSMOS ORGANIC certified, ecolabelled, and allergy certified product that naturally cleanses, moisturizes, and protects baby skin.

The three certifications our products have achieved give me confidence that it's safe to use on babies' delicate skin.” — Sissel Skjerdal

AURLAND, NORWAY, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mori of Norway, a distributor of high-quality natural skincare formulations, has recently launched its baby massage oil on Amazon UK. This fragrance-free organic product cleans, moisturizes and protects the delicate skin of newborns. With three extremely important product certifications, the product is absolutely safe for the babies.The baby oil from Mori of Norway is COSMOS ORGANIC certified by Ecocert Greenlife. The baby oil is 100% natural origin of total. 20% of the total ingredients are from organic farming. The product is also a recipient of the Nordic Swan Ecolabel certification, indicating that it is a good environmental choice. Free from allergenic substances such as perfume and specific preservatives, this baby product is also AllergyCertified."The three certifications our products have achieved give me confidence that it's safe to use on babies' delicate skin. In addition, our formula is also a good environmental choice," said Sissel Skjerdal, the spokesperson from Mori of Norway.The impressive lineup of ingredients used to manufacture the product includes canola oil, caprylic/capric triglyceride, brassica campestris seed oil, brassica napus seed oil, and simmondsia chinensis seed oil. The company says that this 100% natural product can be a good choice for a neutral baby shower unisex gift set for a boy or girl, along with Mori of Norway's Baby Nappy Cream . It can also be used as a base oil in combination with essential oils to create a rejuvenating blend."This oil was fantastic. We added this to our daughter's bath and then applied some to her skin after her bath. It made her skin feel lovely and smooth. As the oil was added to her bath, when we washed her hair and dried it, it helped give her hair a shiny and soft look," a buyer mentions in her Amazon review.To find out more about Mori of Norway Baby Oil, visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.###

