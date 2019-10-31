Take Time This Fall to Reset Before Winter Sets In

Once the leaves start to change color and litter the ground, we slow down a bit to take in the kaleidoscope of color that Mother Nature presents.

BANCROFT, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s something about fall that changes the speed at which we experience life. Once the leaves start to change color and litter the ground, we slow down a bit to take in the kaleidoscope of color that Mother Nature presents.Of course, city living changes that slowing process. The experience is often rushed by all the commotion of city life.Getting away from the city and the hustle of life is good for the soul. And more so in the fall. The cool air is refreshing and clears the head to allow new thought processes, and clears the mind of negative thoughts and energy.Take a trip into the scenic area of the Ottawa Valley, Kawarthas and the Muskokas and discover a beautiful world full of fun surprises. The drive alone is a pleasure, with it’s twists and turns. One never knows what they might see around the next bend.Many small towns dot the area, each with their own treasures to discover. Farmers Markets and antique stores are plentiful so hop out of your car to stretch while touring the area and find that perfect item you’ve been looking for. Fall is the time for Studio Tours, and most towns host one where you can visit local artists in their own studio. Why not start your Christmas shopping early?Pumpkin patches and corn mazes are quite easy to find once you’ve left the city, where you can pick your own pumpkin. This is the time for apple picking as well, and the farmers in the area are waiting for you!Why not head out for the weekend and take a mini vacation before winter sets in? There are plenty of small inns and B&B’s in the area. If you’re headed to the Bancroft area, check out Footprints Resort, an adults only boutique resort, that rents out rooms and cabins on their 10+ acre property. When you’re tired of travelling all day, enjoy their nightly campfires or soak away the stiffness in their hot tub. The view of the fall leaves across their private lake is incredible. They close for the winter at the end of October, so get out there now.Whatever you do this fall, take some time to breath in the fresh air and enjoy the spectacular colors that Mother Nature is presenting. Soon, it’ll all be under snow.About Footprints Resort: Located in central Ontario in a pristine, natural setting where time stands still, Footprints Resort is an Adults Only retreat where guests can relax and reconnect. Enjoy our natural, child free vacation destination just a few short hours drive from both Toronto and Ottawa and feel the stress of life melt away. Enjoy time on our private lake and beach, hike or bike the trails, soak up the sun and reconnect with nature. For more information about Footprints Resort, accommodations, rates and more, please visit www.footprintsresort.com



