Online vs Onsite TEFL courses

Research is very important when choosing a TEFL course

While online and onsite TEFL courses both have their pros and cons, an online course is the more savvy choice for most people.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are few careers that offer as much excitement and adventure as that of teaching English in a foreign country. Luckily, with the recent high demand for qualified English teachers, it’s a career that’s easier to get into now than ever before!Practically all EFL employers will require applicants to possess a TEFL certificate obtained from a reputable TEFL provider. TEFL courses can be undertaken either online or onsite and deciding between the two can be a bit of a struggle for some people.While both online and onsite courses have their own pros and cons, an online course is usually the better choice for most aspiring TEFL teachers due to factors of cost, time and commitment.Most TEFL teachers are recent college graduates with limited funds and cost is a huge factor in deciding which course to take.Onsite courses usually start at around $1,500 and can shoot up to $3,000 plus. An online course presenting the exact same curriculum and producing the exact same certificate however can be had in the $300 range For most people the $1,200 plus in savings is more than enough reason to go the online route.If that’s not enough in savings, one must also consider the other costs associated with onsite courses. Onsite courses often take place in countries where there is a high demand for TEFL teachers like Thailand or Spain and they usually take about four weeks to complete.Some onsite courses may include accommodations for the month in their course fee but many do not which adds a great deal of expenses to earning your TEFL certification. On top of accommodations, there’s also the costs of day to day living in a foreign country like food, entertainment and insurance.After the onsite course is completed and you’re placed in a job, there’s then an additional month of expenses before getting your first paycheck. This is an expensive month too with money required for things like work permit/bank account fees and apartment deposits.With an online course, you still have the relocation costs for the first month until you start getting paid but you save a great deal on the course itself and the living expenses of the month it takes, an absolute win!Alongside money as being the main commodity lost on an onsite TEFL course, time is a huge factor in helping most people make the decision to earn their TEFL certification online.Onsite TEFL courses typically take about a month to complete. That is a month of being fully devoted to your course; eight hours a day, five days a week with homework, group projects, exams and all the other joys typically associated with being a teenager in high school.Online TEFL courses however are usually self paced. You can complete an online TEFL course alongside your regular life with little to no disruption to your daily routine.This is really great for someone who is a student, or has a job they rely on to pay their bills. Being that online courses are completely self paced, one can choose to rush through it in a few weeks or stretch it out slowly over three months.There is also no need to worry about falling sick and missing a day or not being able to deal with any emergencies that may come up, online courses offer the ultimate in flexibility.The topic of commitment is a bit of a taboo for TEFL providers. They will always focus on the many positives to TEFL teaching while choosing to ignore the underlying negatives.As amazing of a career as being a TEFL teacher is, the truth is that it’s not for everyone. One might sell their car, quit their job, say their goodbyes and fly to the opposite end of the world, only to realize that they hate the local food, miss their family, have absolutely no knack for teaching and want nothing more than to go back home.While this is rare as most TEFL teachers have amazing and life changing experiences, it is however a real possibility one must be open to.While the blow of discovering that one may have made the wrong career choice will sting no matter what, the sting will be far easier to bear if one has invested only a minimal amount of time and money into pursuing an online course rather than “putting all their eggs in one basket” by going the onsite route.All said and done, onsite courses do have a lot to offer like a more immersive learning experience and greater confidence when stepping into the classroom for your first ever lesson. Overall however, an online course is the better choice for most people due to factors of cost, time and commitment.



