Registration closing soon for SMi’s Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector 2019

Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector 2019

Two weeks left to secure your place at the upcoming 9th annual Social Media in the Defence Sector conference, taking place in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking place on 20th and 21st November, the 9th annual Social Media in the Defence Sector conference, taking place in London, will feature the biggest speaker line-up to date, with leading militaries at the cutting edge of social media innovation from the UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Sweden, Brazil, Belgium, Germany and Norway; and from organisations such as Leonardo, IOM - UN Migration, I3Gen, Pangaea Wire, EU NAV FOR Operation Atalanta, NATO and Women in Defence UK.At the two-day conference, delegates will have answers to questions such as:• How to win hearts and minds in this new age• The power of social media during military campaigns with case study examples• How to effectively engage your audience using AI and Social Media bots• How to react to live and changing scenarios• How social media can change the way wars are fought• If PSYOPS be used in support of Special Operations Forces• How to deal with trust and misinformation• How to use social media for recruitment, including using YouTubEThe event will also feature two pre-conference workshops on the 19th November 2019 . The first of which will be led expertly by a strategic expert with experience serving in the Irish Armed Forces and now VRAI. Our second workshop will be hosted by the former Head of Communications Services, NATO Headquarters.Latest registrations include: Norwegian Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces, Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), Republic of Singapore Air Force, US Air Forces in Europe and Africa Public Affairs, NATO Allied Maritime Command & more.With over 50 different organisations joining, this unrivalled event gathers a global audience of defence experts at the helm of a digital strategy revolution.Join the conference at www.militarysocialmedia.com/EIN9 The latest registrations include:• Australian Department of Defence• Belgian Navy• Brazilian Army• British Army• Canadian Armed Forces• Canadian Department of National Defense• Defence Academy of the United Kingdom• Defense Media Activity• Department National Defence• European Union Naval Force• German MoD• Hensoldt Optronics GmbH• HENSOLDT UK• Hong Kong Police Force• IOM• Italian MoD• Joint Special Operations University, USSOCOM• Leonardo• Côte d'Ivoire MoD• Austria MOD• NATO• NATO Allied Maritime Command• Norwegian National Security Authority• Pall Corporation• Pangaea Wire• Republic of Singapore Air Force• Richard Cole, Consultancy• Royal Air Force• Royal Navy• Singapore Armed Forces• SRI• Swedish Armed Forces• Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB)• UK MoD• UAE GHQ• US Air Forces in Europe and Africa Public Affairs• US Army• USAF• VRAI• Women in Defence UKTo register for the conference and/or workshops, secure your place at www.militarysocialmedia.com/EIN9 Social Media in the Defence and Military SectorConference: 20th – 21st November 2019Workshops: 19th November 2019London, UKIf you would like to showcase your solutions to key decision makers within the industry, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate and group booking enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---END--About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



