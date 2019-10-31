California Senator Susan Rubio Delivers Prestigious Certificate of Recognition to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to win acclaim from major California state politicians and institutions, receiving a very special Certificate of Recognition signed and delivered by Senator Rubio.

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty specializes in generating quality appointments for Real Estate Agents in the greater Los Angeles and Orange County areas for both residential and commercial properties. Doing this in a way that is devoted to all-around excellence has won the office the approval of a wide range of state and county officials in California, to the company’s enthusiasm. Recently, this included California Senator Susan Rubio presenting Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Found and CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma with a Certificate of Recognition from State of California Senate for the company’s Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The certificate is signed by Rubio, Senator 22nd District, and dated October 17th, 2019 in Rosemead, CA.

“Getting to meet Senator Rubio and be award this certificate is something we won’t forget,” commented Kusuma. “We are going to continue to bring value and add to the prosperity here in California in an exciting, ethical way.”

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the most well esteemed and award-winning real estate brokerage firms in California. The company offers professional and reliable full-service assistance in property selling and buying for both commercial and residential clients within the region.

For individuals interested in making a move or joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. team, simply call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email him at rudy@teamnuvision.net.

Parties interested in buying or quickly selling a home, headache-free, are recommended to contact Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

For more information be sure to visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

