Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Winning Praise & Given Certificate from L.A. County at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The relationship between the innovative, high-energy real estate firm Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and Los Angeles county is going remarkably well, with the company receiving a 2nd Certificate of Recognition from local authorities.

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-more competitive world of real estate, it speaks a great deal about a company if they are in the good graces of their local counties and cities. This is certainly the case with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty who recently were awarded at their Ribbon Cutting Grand Opening ceremony, a special Certificate of Recognition, a huge honor for all involved from the firm.

This is the 2nd Certificate from the County of Los Angeles for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty The Ribbon Cutting Congratulations from the Board of Supervisors of the County of Los Angeles, was signed by Kathryn Barger, Supervisor, Fifth District, and dated Oct 17th, 2019.

The new office is located at 8932 Mission Dr. Suite 102, Rosemead, CA 91770.

“This is wonderful news to receive two certificates from the County of Los Angeles while our office is still young,” commented Rudy Lira Kusuma, founder and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “We plan on exceeding even the high expectations brought on by this welcome praise.”

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the best esteemed and award-winning real estate brokerage firms in California. They offer professional and reliable full-service assistance in property selling and buying for both commercial and residential clients within the region. The firm buys and sells real estate of all kinds in Los Angeles and Orange County.

For more information be sure to visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

For individuals interested in making a move or joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. team, simply call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email him at rudy@teamnuvision.net.

