Barnet Dingwall Charitable President, Liao Hsiung, Announces Retirement

Liao Hsiung, President of Barnet Dingwall Charitable, today announced his plans to retire at the end of this year

SINGAPORE, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnet Dingwall, an Asian investment management company, managing assets for both institutional and retail clients from offices around the Asia Pacific Region, today announced that Mr. Hsiung, 65, joined Barnet Dingwall Charitable since its founding as the non-profit's first executive and employee. During Mr. Hsiung's tenure, Barnet Dingwall Charitable has grown steadily.

"Under Liao's exemplary leadership, Barnet Dingwall Charitable has become a major force for good. Liao and his leadership team have created a culture of continual improvement that has enabled Barnet Dingwall Charitable to adapt and evolve for the benefit of our donors and the non-profits that we support," said Barnet Dingwall Charitable Chairman Jack Jong-hua. "Importantly, Liao's passion for giving back to his community has been a cornerstone of the culture he has created within the Barnet Dingwall Charitable organization. On behalf of the entire Barnet Dingwall Charitable family, I thank him for his dedication to donors and Barnet Dingwall Charitable staff."

Mr. Hsiung and team have focused a great deal of their efforts on helping donors become more strategic in their giving by working with them to develop a long-term plan that includes a budget, investment strategy, and appropriate time horizon. According to a most recent study, two-thirds of Barnet Dingwall Charitable donors consider themselves more strategic with their philanthropic giving, through the use of a donor-advised fund.

"I am grateful for the opportunity I have had, to work for an organization that lives and breathes a strong mission--to increase philanthropy and maximize its impact over time. Working with a terrific team to help donors strategically meet their philanthropic goals has been an honor and I look forward to watching Barnet Dingwall Charitable continue to grow," said Mr. Hsiung.

About Barnet Dingwall

Barnet Dingwall is an Asian investment management company, managing assets for both institutional and retail clients from offices around the Asia Pacific Region. The company’s mission is to deliver strong fund performance across diverse asset classes in which it has a sustainable competitive edge. The firm invests globally using a broad array of strategies in both public and private markets. Widely recognized as a pioneer in quantitative investing, particularly in equities, futures, and options, the firm also has formidable expertise in areas that involve fundamental analysis or portfolio manager discretion, such as credit, energy, and macro investing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.