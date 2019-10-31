Barnet Dingwall Charitable Identifies Four Key Considerations for Charitable Giving Success

The firm released a guide that helps maximize charity using a donor-advised fund

SINGAPORE, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnet Dingwall, an Asian investment management company, managing assets for both institutional and retail clients from offices around the Asia Pacific Region, today announced that the guide, Invest in philanthropy: Four considerations when investing to achieve charitable goals, describes how donors can create an investment strategy that aligns with their giving goals and personal philosophies--for example, a family that wishes to support the community without putting economic pressure on any one family member and enable future generations to continue the family tradition of giving.

"One of the benefits of a donor-advised fund is the ability to invest assets long-term, monitor returns, and recommend grants to reach your charitable goals," said Donald Wong, Barnet Dingwall Charitable's Chief Philanthropic Officer.

"Applying these key considerations can benefit donors' charitable goals and the causes they support. By taking the time to carefully evaluate investments, you're committing to making greater change."

Some of the guide’s investing considerations for donors include:

• Craft clear giving goals - Create a clear mission statement regarding what you wish to accomplish with your giving, including steps to reach these goals. Keep in mind that you may have multiple giving goals--short-term and long-term--and each goal may require different strategies.

• Create and maintain a balanced charitable portfolio - Diversify your investment options in order to minimize losses and maximize gains over time--increasing your philanthropic impact.

• Minimize costs associated with investing - Invest in options with minimal fees, allowing more dollars to be invested rather than paying investment fees. The effects of minimizing costs can have a profound impact on a donor's portfolio.

Barnet Dingwall's principled investment philosophy - including its commitment to diversification, transparency, and cost-effectiveness - shapes Barnet Dingwall Charitable's investment approach.

About Barnet Dingwall

Barnet Dingwall is an Asian investment management company, managing assets for both institutional and retail clients from offices around the Asia Pacific Region. The company’s mission is to deliver strong fund performance across diverse asset classes in which it has a sustainable competitive edge. The firm invests globally using a broad array of strategies in both public and private markets. Widely recognized as a pioneer in quantitative investing, particularly in equities, futures, and options, the firm also has formidable expertise in areas that involve fundamental analysis or portfolio manager discretion, such as credit, energy, and macro investing.



