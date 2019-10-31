Barnet Dingwall Appoints Michael Yen-Chang to Retail Division as Head of the Multi-Asset Client Solutions

Mr. Yen Chang’s tenure will begin with the first day of the next month

SINGAPORE, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnet Dingwall, an Asian investment management company, managing assets for both institutional and retail clients from offices around the Asia Pacific Region, today announced that Michael Yen-Chang has joined the company, in a newly created position, as Managing Director and Retail Head of Barnet Dingwall Multi-Asset Client Solutions.

In this capacity, Mr. Yen-Chang will be responsible for building and leading a team focused on the development and management of customized multi-asset solutions for the firm's retail client base. Based in Singapore, Mr. Yen-Chang will report to Meng Zhenguo, Managing Director and Head of Barnet Dingwall Investments, as he leads a 20-person team which develops and manages investment solutions involving multiple strategies and asset classes. He will work in close collaboration with the firm’s retail distribution team, which is led by Frank Lianbu, Managing Director and Head of the firm's Retail business.

"Michael has the critical combination of being an experienced multi-asset class portfolio manager with retail 'know-how' to drive what is a tremendous growth opportunity for our firm. He is extremely well regarded in the retail sector," said Mr. Zhenguo. "We are excited to have Michael join our team to bring sophisticated and customized institutional investment strategies to our retail client base."

"We are seeing a growing trend among our retail partners seeking multi-asset solutions. We look forward to working with Michael and his team to create outcome driven solutions for our clients", added Mr. Lianbu.

About Barnet Dingwall

Barnet Dingwall is an Asian investment management company, managing assets for both institutional and retail clients from offices around the Asia Pacific Region. The company’s mission is to deliver strong fund performance across diverse asset classes in which it has a sustainable competitive edge. The firm invests globally using a broad array of strategies in both public and private markets. Widely recognized as a pioneer in quantitative investing, particularly in equities, futures, and options, the firm also has formidable expertise in areas that involve fundamental analysis or portfolio manager discretion, such as credit, energy, and macro investing.



