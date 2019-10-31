Real-Life Elves Sought to Bring Winter Wonderland to Clearwater

A volunteer elf shows her support at the annual Winter Wonderland in downtown Clearwater. The Clearwater Community Volunteers are seeking volunteers to assist Santa’s elves in building their iconic Winter Wonderland.

The Clearwater Community Volunteers to begin their month-long construction for Winter Wonderland on November 7th.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 7th the Clearwater Community Volunteers will begin the month-long construction of their now iconic Christmas Winter Village located in the Osceola Courtyard at the corner of Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue.

Hundreds of hours of volunteer work, organized by the Clearwater Community Volunteers, goes into building the Christmas Village. Volunteers are needed to give a hand to the many elves responsible for the creation of the park.

“From building Santa’s house to readying the kids playground, baking thousands of cookies or making Christmas wreath, there is something for everyone to do!” said Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “I change my life every year to pull it off, but when the park opens and you see all the happy faces, it all worth it.”

“It is hard to believe that the Holiday season is almost there in Clearwater while we are still battling the summer heat,” said Clemence Chevrot, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. “But as the weather is becoming gentler, elves are coming to Clearwater to prepare their winter hangout place, namely: Winter Wonderland. The event is manned by volunteers and any help is welcomed.”

Winter Wonderland is a complete Christmas village with an entertainment stage, photos with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate shop, a petting zoo, pony rides, playground, a Bouncy House, a Giant Slide and the Holiday Express Train.

Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, the Winter Wonderland village has appeared every year since 1993. Winter Wonderland is a three-week long charity drive in downtown Clearwater whose proceeds benefit the children of Pinellas County.

For more information on Winter Wonderland, or to volunteer for the constructions or during the event itself please visit their website https://clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org/winter-wonderland/.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.