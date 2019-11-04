Issued by MTS Management Group

Americana Country Trio Covers Traditional Christmas Classics On "Christmas Time" Collection

Flat River Band are releasing "Go Tell It On The Mountain" to radio. Songs from "Christmas Time" appeared in a 2018 movie with Duane Allen (Oak Ridge Boys).

Christmas Time' is destined to be an American Christmas classic...this is everything Christmas should be all about: down-home simplicity, family, faith, and making memories that last a lifetime.”
— Michael Stover, President, MTS Management Group

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's that time of year! Christmas and holiday music will be filling the speakers of your local retail stores, coffee shops, diners and of course, your favorite radio stations. The hustle and bustle of the holidays wouldn't be the same without the familiar sounds of Bing, Nat, Perry Como and an endless parade of contemporaries crooning singalong songs of the season. Now, Nashville's Flat River Band has added their collection of classics to the mix with "Christmas Time."

The trio of brothers Chad, Andy and Dennijo Sitze have put their own bluegrass/americana spin on some of the most-loved traditional favorites. The album features 10 tracks, including "O Holy Night," "Away In a Manger," "Jingle Bells," and the single being released to country radio, "Go Tell It On the Mountain." Songs from "Christmas Time" were featured in the 2018 movie, "The Least Of These - A Christmas Story" starring Duane Allen (Oak Ridge Boys), Deborah Allen and Tayla Lynn (Loretta Lynn's granddaughter.)

"Christmas Time' is destined to be an American Christmas classic," said Michael Stover of MTS Management Group. "The album transports you to the Smoky Mountains, with snow all around and a blazing fire roaring in the hearth. The almost-Celtic flavor of the fiddle is so rustic and rootsy...the mandolin so pure and tasteful...this is everything Christmas should be all about: down-home simplicity, family, faith, and making memories that last a lifetime."

"Christmas Time" is available on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/album/3IRVC287mxh4maBNTHEH0L

Flat River Band's latest album, "Every Dog Has Its Day" is also available on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/album/4Pk8KtWCjsEKPvLKQez4rQ

ABOUT FLAT RIVER BAND: One thing is apparent when you listen to The Flat River Band. The trio, comprised of siblings Andy, Dennijo, and Chad Sitze, love to have fun when they are playing music – and it shows. This bond has carried the success of the band throughout the years as the trio has opened for the Dixie Chicks' Natalie Maines, Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, TG Sheppard, among others.

That unabandoned joy and love of music comes to the forefront when you listen to the band's new album, "Every Dog Has Its Day." The trio's fifth effort is one that the band is very excited to bring to the attention of its fans.

Aaron McDaris who plays with Rhonda Vincent and the Rage was brought into play banjo. Johnny Hiland who is legally blind was brought in to play the electric guitar, while Stuart Duncan played fiddle. Flat River Band spent a dozen years performing at Branson's Silver Dollar City and five at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge.

http://www.flatriverband.com
http://www.Facebook.com/flatrivermusic
http://www.Instagram.com/flatrivermusic
http://www.Twitter.com/flatrivermusic

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
+1 412-445-5282
email us here

Flat River Band "Go Tell It On the Mountain"

Press Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
+1 412-445-5282
Flat River Band "Christmas Time"

Flat River Band "Every Dog Has Its Day"

Company Details
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo
15613 , Pennsylvania
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

