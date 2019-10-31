The Global Pole Saw Market to Reach Revenues of over $700 Million by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

Global Pole Saw Market Overview 2024

The global pole saw market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018−2024.

The increasing shift toward eco-friendly products, which are easy to operate, maintain, and manage is expected to increase demand for electric-powered equipment in the residential sector.” — Lilien, Sr consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pole Saw manufacturers are introducing well-engineered products that offer enhanced performance and productivity. Hence, the increasing demand for technologically advanced products among professional users is expected to open avenues for the global pole saw market during the forecast period. The availability of electric-powered equipment, which decreases soil spillage frequency and hassle of gas volatility, is likely to widen the scope for sustainability.

Government initiatives to cope up with global warming, increasing demand for gardening equipment and improving technological innovations are the factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the pole saw market during the forecast period.

The study considers the present scenario of the pole saw market and its market dynamics for the period 2018−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The market study includes insights on segmentation fuel type (Gas-powered, electric-powered, and battery-powered), application (residential users & commercial users), products (standard and telescopic), distribution channel (retail and online)and geography (North America, Europe, MEA, APAC, and Latin America). The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global pole saw market is expected to realize an absolute growth of 36%  a leap of about $200 million revenue between 2018 and 2024.

2. North America and Europe remain the most promising regions with significant growth opportunities for vendors in the next five years. The adoption of garden equipment in APAC remains slow, despite huge potential. The APAC market is expected to grow at a low CAGR.

3. Owing to low prices of electric models, professional users are shifting to gas-powered devices. Thus, electric and battery-operated pole saws are likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

4. Eco-friendly options with reduced noise levels and high efficiency are witnessing traction in developed countries. Vendors such as Husqvarna are investing revenues in the development of less carbon footprints models.

5. The introduction of innovative features such as anti-vibration solutions and adjustable chain tensioning systems remains key focal points for vendors to boost demand during the forecast period.

6. Manufacturers are also emphasizing on product expansion through online portals. Omni-channel strategies remain at the center of strategy formulation around pole saw marketing.



Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, fuel type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 23 other vendors.

Pole Saw Market – Segmentation

• Standard pole saws are expected to account for the majority share in the pole saw market during the forecast period. The growing trend of purchasing outdoor power equipment and tools is expected to augur well for the standard segment.

• Gas-powered pole saws are likely to witness spurt in demand as they are more powerful than electric and battery versions. However, the market for battery-powered pole saw is expected to witness growth due to the improvements in battery technology

• The wide application of electric-powered devices for trimming branches, sprucing up trees, and cutting small logs is likely to drive the residential segment.



Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gas-powered

• Electric-powered

• Battery-powered

Market Segmentation by Products

• Telescopic

• Standard

Market Segmentation by Application

• Residential Users

• Commercial Users

Market Segmentation by Distribution Type

• Online

• Retail

Pole Saw Market: Geography

Increased technological advancements and product expansion are expected to drive the market in North America. The growing demand for technologically advanced, well-designed as well as automated tools are gaining prominence among residential as well as commercial users. Innovative techniques for saving energy cost as well as time is expected to open avenues for varied gardening equipment, and tools in the North American pole saw market.

The Europe market is characterized by high demand for electric-powered equipment. Western European economies are witnessing product saturation, as there is low product differentiation in the market. However, the new demand is expected to come from Central and Eastern European countries. Also, the demand for landscaping services in Europe is expected to witness considerable rise during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Nordic Countries

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Key Vendors Analysis

The pole saw market has a high degree of concentration with leading vendors accounting for the majority of the market share. The industry competition is further expected to increase due to the growing emphasis on developing advanced, cost-effective technology and products. Currently, market players are adopting several energy-efficient products due to the increase in environmental consciousness. Manufacturers are identifying different market opportunities, thereby setting up certain goals to achieve productivity and sustainability.

Key Vendors

• Husqvarna Group

• Silky Saws

• STIGA Group

• STIHL

Other Prominent Vendors

• American Lawn Mower

• Briggs & Stratton

• Cobra Garden Machinery

• Ego Power

• Einhell Germany

• Emak

• Gaus Co. Ltd.

• Generac Power Systems

• Globe Tools Group

• Lowe’s Corporation (Kobalt)

• Mitox Garden Machinery

• MTD Products

• Pellenc

• Positec Tool Corporation

• Robert Bosch Group

• R&R Products

• Snow Joe

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Techtronic Industries (TTI)

• Wen Products

• Yamabiko Corporation

• Yard Force (Merotec)

• Zhejiang Zomax Garden Machinery



