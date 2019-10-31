Global Charity Initiative Black Tie Event Attended By Celebrities and Members of Royal Families

Dr. Gershom Sikaala Founder With Royals On The Red Carpet

Global Charity Initiative Black Tie Event in Beverly Hills held on October 27th, for the purpose of eradication of poverty on a global scale was a success

My passion is to touch and change the lives of millions around the globe and eradicate poverty.” — Dr. Gershom Sikaala

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Charity Initiative Black Tie Event and Benefit in Beverly Hills held on October 27th, for the purpose of eradication of poverty on a global scale was a success. The Global Charity Initiative gave out over 100 free VIP Tickets and was supported by Celebrities, Sports Figures, Business Leaders and Corporations. Attending and supporting the event was the Crown Prince HRH Crown Prince Dani Chamoun Beddawi of the Kingdom of Assyria as well as the HRH Princess Temashayina Sibahle Dlamini and HRH Princess Sentelweyinkhosi Diamini from the Kingdom of Eswatini along with superstar Chadwick Boseman and many others. Sponsors for the event included HBO, MBS Center, His Presence Fire, Pebblekick, Wellness Beverages 4 kids and the Breakthrough Thinking Book.According to the founder of the Global Charity Initiative and the creator of the event Dr. Gershom Sikaala “ My passion is to touch and change the lives of millions around the globe and eradicate poverty.” However I realize that charity begins at home and that we need to start in our own backyard.The Global Charity Initiative will use proceeds from the event to feed homeless families in shelters in Los Angeles as well as participating with one of the local missions to feed the homeless on Thanksgiving. As we gain support and are able to expand our efforts on a larger scale our goals are to accomplish the following:The Global Charity Initiative wants to be part of the eradication of poverty by implementing the following solutions:. Introducing new technologies that can sustain mankind.• Improving infrastructures that will eradicate poverty.• Work with key people in communities, states, and countries, with the goal of building a network of decision-makers.• Building an ecosystem of change.• This will be done by using books including “Break Through Thinking” and many more mindset centered texts to change their perceptions.• Connecting businesses to businesses for profit will not only stimulate positive relationships between entrepreneurs, but also ensure funding for the non-profit, as certain percentages will go directly towards our charity.• Connecting the arts and entertainment industry with our charity to foster interest and speedy proliferation of our initiative.• Working closely with some of the greatest minds and financial moguls to share and pass on their knowledge to the world. Global Charity Initiatives vision is provide capital to people who need it most by implementing the following strategy:• Rather than giving out handouts, we will focus on changing the mentality of the poor by lifting them out of poverty consciousness.• Poverty mindset is an illness that needs to be cured by providing the right information; we will spread this information.• Every person on the planet deserves an opportunity to change their lives.• We will be there for them and encourage them to improve themselves.• We will train the nationals and locals in areas of need, by helping them see the already existing resources in their country or community. The purpose of this is to empower them to end the struggle.• We will not be taking away from other charity organizations; rather, we will inspire them to work together.• This is how we will bring people together and form lasting relationships of success and empowerment.• We will help them with our tools and connections, especially successful mentors, people who have succeeded from nothing.• We will encourage the spirit of self-dependency, rather than the act of depending on someone else. This is to successfully eradicate the “victim” mindset.• However, we will encourage partnerships of empowerment, not self-reliances.The Global Charity Initiative Black Tie Event and Benefit was the first of many events that will take place around the world and was to create an awareness of the organization as well as it’s vision for the eradication of poverty on a global scale by empowering people to take charge of their lives, primarily by achieving a shift in mindset.The event was produced by the Founder of Global Charity Initiative Dr.Gershom Sikaala is a businessman, humanitarian, author, speaker, television host, media personality, and global peace ambassador. He was born in Zambia and studied Business Administration at the University of Cambridge. He holds a Statesman Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy & Humanity from the United Graduates College in Richmond, Virginia. Gershom is also the founder of Zambikes, a company that specializes in bamboo bicycles. As an international speaker, Gershom has orated on every continent of the world. he has met with several world leaders. He has also lectured at several universities. As a humanitarian, Dr. Sikaala was not only responsible for bringing $250,000 worth of medical supplies to Zambia, but was also part of an outreach program that gave over 35,000 pairs of shoes to the poor in South Africa. Dr. Sikaala’s organization also provides blankets and food for those on skid row in Los Angeles.For more information regarding the organization go to:



