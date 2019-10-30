The First Multi-Day Oilfield Water Markets Conference Opens For Registration

The Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference will be held May 26-28, 2020 at the DFW Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. Online registration is open.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (TX), USA, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of decision-makers will gather at The Gaylord Texan on Lake Grapevine just north of DFW Airport from May 26 to May 28, 2020.

Attendees will experience a unique opportunity to learn, share, and connect around the key marketplace themes that are reshaping the competitive landscape in the full-cycle oilfield water management business. A limited number of event sponsors will gain access to decision-makers that run market-leading midstream, service and E&P companies at this event.

The Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference is built on the firm foundation of the discussion that began at two oversubscribed single-day events hosted by Oilfield Water Connection in 2019. Our events are known for gathering senior-level executives, investors, analysts, and business development / procurement managers to explore cutting edge topics in the oilfield water management marketplace (spanning both capital markets and operations markets).

Just as with past Oilfield Water Connection events, this 2020 conference will usher to stage a fresh line-up of thoughtful speakers who won’t bore you with sales pitches or overly technical talks. Presentations, round-tables, and panel discussions will include voices from leading operators, top analysts, and water midstream / service executives.

To secure your spot to attend or sponsor, please visit: https://oilfieldwater.com/event/the-oilfield-water-markets-2020-conference/ We fully expect to run out of room for attendance and sponsorship at this conference (just as our events have consistently done in the past) so please reserve your spot soon to get early-bird rates and avoid last minute uncertainty.

“We are excited about gathering the industry’s top minds in a terrific venue situated halfway between Midland and Houston for an immersive business discussion,” Oilfield Water Connection co-founders Pete Cook and Joseph Triepke said in a joint statement. “This will be a one-of-a-kind opportunity for industry leaders to connect around the future of the multi-billion dollar addressable market surrounding the oilfield water molecule.”

Attendees and sponsors can partake in a pre-conference golf outing at the nearby Cowboys Golf Club for a valuable networking experience on May 26. The main event will deliver a day-and-a-half of thoughtfully selected panels, presentations, and round-tables (May 27-28). The agenda will be interspersed with plenty of networking opportunities, including breaks, receptions and networking lunch.

The topic agenda for this event is currently in the formative stages, but it will provide the latest perspectives on the oilfield water sector’s business outlook, procurement themes, forecasting considerations, M&A and capital markets trends, competitive landscape, disposal and recycling developments, and other issues of economic relevance.

Discussions are ongoing with exciting new speakers that aren’t typically accessible on the speaker circuit.

Concurrent with the official opening of registration, Oilfield Water Connection is pleased to announce the event’s first sponsor commitment. Midland-based XRI (and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dallas-based Fountain Quail Water Management) will be supporting and exhibiting at this event. XRI’s President John Durand will also be an event speaker, sharing new insights on the next wave in water midstream.

About Oilfield Water Connection:

Founded in 2019, Oilfield Water Connection has quickly become the leading platform for events devoted to the business, marketplace and finance aspects of full-cycle oilfield water management. The first two events hosted by Oilfield water Connection were oversubscribed and delivered cutting edge agendas and unrivaled networking forums. The format, topics, and speakers at Oilfield Water Connection conferences are carefully selected to provide valuable information and unique opportunities for business leaders. For more information and to sign up for the popular Water Weekly Digest, please visit www.oilfieldwater.com.



