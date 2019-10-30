Jeffrey D. Hatchell, Speaker and Leadership Coach, Explains the "Fly on the Wall" Concept related to Executive Presence

Jeffrey D. Hatchell, Established Author and Motivational Speaker

"Factors to consider that can help you better influence what would be stated about you when you're not in the room" - Jeffrey D. Hatchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever said or heard the phrase, “I wish I could be a fly on the wall?” You know those high impact meetings that you’re not attending but wish you could? Having the desire to listen in on what’s being said? How about a work discussion in which you knew they would be talking about you, but you’re not invited? The idea is that it would be nice to be able to hear what’s being said about us when we’re not around. Generally, we understand people may not feel as comfortable telling us exactly what they think of us. Recall Jack Nicholson’s (Colonel Jessup) famous line in the movie, A Few Good Men. “You can’t handle the truth!”

Jeffrey D. Hatchell, an established author and motivational speaker, refers to this as the “Fly on the Wall” concept. He says that this occurs because people constantly want to know what is being said of them when they aren’t within earshot. “I’ll outline factors to consider that can help set you up to better influence what would be stated about you when you’re not attending a meeting in which they will be discussing you,” explains Jeffrey D. Hatchell, “it’s about first recognizing who you really are, deciding how you want to be perceived, obtaining an assessment of your current status and being willing to get on a growth plan to improve in the areas identified as opportunities.”

Hatchell is a certified executive coach, a corporate facilitator and a motivational speaker. He focuses on leadership development through executive coaching, team building workshops and motivational speaking. His company “Over the Top Coaching” won the prestigious award of Supplier of the Year by the Northern California Supplier Development Council. He has more than 20 years of experience working at Fortune 500 organizations in sales management and leadership roles, including working as Director of Sales Performance with American Express. Recently, his book “The Inspired Career” (http://www.theinspiredcareerbook.com/) has been making waves in online communities wanting to improve communication in the workplace.

The first step towards combatting “Fly on the Wall” is to recognize who you really are, according to the acclaimed speaker. “I understand that most of us may feel like we know ourselves since we’ve been ourselves our whole lives,” continues Jeffrey D. Hatchell, “however, what I mean is to gain insights by leveraging assessments to better understand our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to our career or business. People can use assessments like a 360s, Myers Briggs and Strength Finder to discover these results.”

360 assessments can uncover blind spots about ourselves that we may not know exist but everyone else does. Myers Briggs helps you to better understand your personality and work style preferences, so you can leverage it. This will help you to appreciate if you’re an introvert or extravert and to what extent. Strength Finder helps you to identify your strengths and how to use them to your advantage. This is all about learning your strong suits and to work on developing them.

The next step is to decide how you want to be perceived. “I understand that most of us want to be perceived as high performing, results oriented, analytical, over achievers,” states Jeffrey D. Hatchell, “we all want to get the highest performance ratings and be known for driving results in innovative ways. However, many do not ‘act the part.’ In other words, if you want to be perceived as a high performing leader who has great followership, what are you doing on a daily basis to make that a reality.”

The final step is to assess how you’re currently perceived. “One of the best things we can do to “be as we wish to seem” is to get an assessment,” concludes Jeffrey D. Hatchell, “I already highlighted several tools earlier that can help. Another simpler way is to ask for feedback. Identify influential people in your life who can help provide you with insights. Ask them for direct feedback or you can identify critical areas for you. I suggest you first assess yourself then to compare your results with the others to identify blind spots. Your job is to identify where you are versus where you desire to be. Then create a growth plan to begin to close the gap so you can be perceived as you desire to be.”



-------------------------------------

**As a motivational speaker, Hatchell inspires others to maximize their full potential. He is a sought-after speaker who has done key-notes and motivational talks to some of the following organizations: the National Black MBA Association, National Association of Hispanic MBAs, Institute for Supply Chain Management, Google, AT&T, Chevron and The Clorox Company. He has provided leadership workshops to Bayer, Applied Materials, PG&E, Kaiser, Johnson & Johnson, American Express, Wells Fargo, Safeway, Comcast, Amgen, Panasonic, Genentech and many others.

Hatchell received his Masters of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing degree from Howard University. In addition, he completed UCLA Anderson School of Management, Management Development Program for Entrepreneurs where his business improvement plan was highlighted on UCLA’s website as a best in class.



Jeffrey D. Hatchell Links:

Website: http://www.overthetopcoaching.com/

Book Page: http://www.theinspiredcareerbook.com/

Book Promo Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGpZVKDuxio

Videos:

Appearance on The Black Renaissance TV show:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZP5-4p726k&list=LLa_waESC4vvOf4WcC3wW1ug&index=20&t=21s

Appearance as the key note speaker at the National Sales Network:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nSn89c0R0M&list=LLa_waESC4vvOf4WcC3wW1ug&index=17&t=3s



