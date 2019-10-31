Airline Financial CU & Spanish Lookout CU opt for Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite

Universa’s flexible, feature rich and cost-effective state-of-the-art suite of products continues to expand its fintech influence

AURORA, ON, CANADA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Solution continues to upscale its presence both at home in Canada as well as in Central America. It has recently signed on Airline Financial Credit Union (AFCU) in Ontario as well as Spanish Lookout Credit Union (SLCU) in Belize. These Credit Unions are slated to convert to Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite in 2020. The Universa software, being a state-of-the-art, browser-based digital banking platform, incorporates the latest and the best in technological advances. Both Airline Financial CU, which is dedicated to providing superior financial services to employees of the airline industry, and Spanish Lookout CU, which was formed to accommodate the financial needs of the expanding agricultural community in the Cayo District of Belize, are anxious to embrace the Universa suite of products and services to meet the growing number of financial and technical challenges faced by its respective members. As a leading fintech provider of banking and financial management solutions, Ontario-based Smart Solution is always pleased to offer its innovative products in Canada as well as in Central America, where SLCU has become Smart Solution’s second Universa client in Belize. With AFCU and SLCU having joined its ever-growing list of Universa clients, Smart Solution continues to enhance and solidify the reputation of Universa as one of the most prominent contenders in leading-edge banking platforms in Canada, the Caribbean and Central America.Universa’s agile, rapid release development process enables Smart Solution to rapidly translate client business needs or new ideas into customizable system functionalities. Access to Universa’s highly configurable functionalities is under the client’s full control by means of Universa’s security framework. The possibilities for customization are endless and new additions are seamless.“As we are coming up to our 70th year, we voted in June this year to open our bond to the rest of Ontario; we have two branches close to Lester B. Pearson International Airport including the brand new branch on Eglinton Avenue in the city of Toronto,” said Tracy Harris, CEO of Airline Financial Credit Union. She went on to declare: “Universa is a positive upgrade for us, allowing us to serve our members more efficiently and in more ways, and it will position us for future growth. Improvements to online banking and the mobile app will be immediate benefits to our membership.”Cornelius Neufeld, General Manager of Spanish Lookout Credit Union commented: “We are looking forward to making the switch to the Universa Core System. Our current system makes new growth and development difficult; we are confident that making the switch to Universa will enable us to grow and provide our members with quality financial services in a profitable and competitive manner. Our decision to go with the Universa platform was based on the knowledge that Universa is able to provide tools that will serve our unique needs for the growth we aim to meet”.“We are delighted that both AFCU and SLCU have chosen to migrate to our growing family of financial institutions using the Universa platform to support its client service strategies,” stated Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution. He added that, “while SLCU will use an in-house production strategy due to its location, we are pleased that AFCU chose to adopt our SaaS delivery model as the overall economics of choosing SaaS over in-house are undeniable as proven by the fact that 85% of our clientele have migrated to this model. By using Smart Solution’s SaaS-integrated private cloud architecture, clients not only enjoy enhanced Tier 1 security and safety, but also do not have to deal with the costs, resources and potential problem solving issues that in-house servers would require. Universa’s market penetration continues to accelerate with additional conversions scheduled for 2020 and beyond. Many institutions are looking for ways to keep up with new and emerging market technologies; the switch to Universa will provide them with the needed tools to meet those challenges and embrace the future.”About Airline Financial Credit Union (AFCU)The credit union was established almost 70 years ago, in 1950, by a group of dedicated individuals aimed on providing financial services for the employees of what was then known as Malton Airport servicing Toronto and the surrounding areas. Based on the spirit of co-operation, it was the beginning of a financial institution that is continually evolving to meet the needs of its members today. As the old airport expanded and grew into Lester B. Pearson International Airport, so did AFCU to the point where it is now opening its bond to the rest of Ontario.About Spanish Lookout Credit Union (SLCU)Established in 2018, SLCU offers financial services to its members in the community of Spanish Lookout, Cayo District, Belize. Offering checking, savings, and loans, the SLCU supports a large percentage of the local business and agricultural community with their financial needs.About Smart SolutionFor over 35 years, Smart Solution and its group of companies has provided innovative core banking systems and financial management solutions to Credit Unions, Banks, Trusts and other financial organizations worldwide. Smart Solution supports a diverse client base, including some of the top Canadian Credit Unions and innovative Banks. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail and on our team of qualified experts focused on providing exceptional service and support. 