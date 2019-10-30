HHS Secretary Azar, SAMHSA Assistant Secretary McCance-Katz Statements on Launch of FindTreatment.Gov

Today, the Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced the launch of FindTreatment.gov, a newly designed website that will help connect Americans looking for substance abuse treatment with approximately 13,000 locations across the United States. HHS Secretary Alex Azar and SAMHSA Assistant Secretary Elinore McCance-Katz issued the following statements:

"Better access to treatment, prevention, and recovery services is one of the five pillars of HHS's strategy to end the opioid crisis," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "Under President Trump, we have unequivocally and strongly supported medication-assisted treatment in particular because we see addiction as a medical issue, not a moral failing. Addiction demands treatment, not judgment. We know that finding access to the right provider, at the right time, can be essential to helping someone start on the road to recovery. Now, thanks to FindTreatment.gov, more Americans will have easier ways to the find the treatment that they or loved ones might need."

"An easily-accessible system to locate treatment will be a critical tool for individuals to get the care they need" said Elinore F. McCance-Katz, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use. "Increasing treatment access is an integral part of the approach to address substance use disorders across the country."

Further background from HHS