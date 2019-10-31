Zenus analytics camera Zenus analytics dashboard

Zenus selected as finalist for IBTM Tech Watch Awards, again.

Our analytics service is extremely powerful and protects people’s privacy...It provides truly superhuman analytics.” — Panos Moutafis, Ph.D. - CEO of Zenus

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenus , a leader in machine intelligence and face recognition solutions for the events industry has been selected as one of seven (7) finalists in the IBTM Tech Watch Awards to be held in Barcelona, Spain this November 19 - 21.Last year, Zenus won the IBTM Tech Watch Award with its face recognition check-in application. This year, the company is demonstrating its AI-powered Analytics Service, which can provide a range of demographics and audience engagement information. All, anonymously.“Our analytics service is extremely powerful and protects people’s privacy. Event planners receive a count of attendees, their aggregate sentiment, demographics breakdown, and even their level of attention,” said Panos Moutafis, Ph.D., CEO of Zenus. “This provides immediate feedback of attendee engagement to an event planner or trade show exhibitor. It provides truly superhuman analytics,” said Moutafis.Although recently released, Zenus’ analytics service has already been successfully deployed at several events in Europe and the United States. Key partnerships with GO WEST 2020 and Digital Now 2020 will let event professionals experience the full gamut of Zenus’ offerings.About Zenus, Inc.: Zenus powers the world's fastest check-in and superhuman event analytics. The company’s award-winning service has supported hundreds of events in over 30 countries. Number of attendees across all events have ranged from a few hundred to tens of thousands. Zenus implements privacy by design to protect end user information, offer peace of mind, and drastically improve the attendee experience.To learn more connect with Zenus via email at info@zenus-biometrics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.