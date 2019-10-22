Zenus set to disrupt the events industry with facial recognition at GO WEST 2020

Zenus partners with GO WEST 2020

Zenus, a leader in machine intelligence and face recognition for the events industry announces a key partnership with GO WEST 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Use of face recognition in events is here. We are thrilled to engage with industry leader Zenus to showcase these technologies to our community of event professionals.” — Brent Taylor, Executive Producer of GO WEST

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zenus , a leader in machine intelligence and face recognition solutions for the events industry announces a key partnership with GO WEST 2020. Only in its third year, GO WEST has already become one of the fastest growing, premier events designed by event professionals for event professionals. GO WEST 2020 will be hosted at the Edmonton Convention Centre, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada from January 19-21, 2020.“We are excited to work with GO WEST 2020 and deploy our full suite of solutions,” says Panos Moutafis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Zenus. “It is one of the most vibrant shows for event organizers from across Canada, USA, and Europe. We cannot wait to attend and exchange forward thinking ideas with hundreds of event professionals.”“Use of face recognition in events is here,” said Brent Taylor, Executive Producer of GO WEST and President of Timewise Event Management. “Let’s embrace it and have those conversations around privacy and appropriate use. We are thrilled to engage with industry leader Zenus to showcase these technologies to our community of event professionals.”Attendees will experience a variety of face recognition technologies at GO WEST 2020 and will be able to explore the possibilities for its use. In addition, Dr. Moutafis will address the full assembly from The Main Stage and make himself available for further opportunities to continue the dialogue in breakouts and smaller settings.GO WEST 2020 will be hosted at the Edmonton Convention Centre, one of North America’s top performing convention centres. An attendance of 800 event professionals from across the continent and beyond is expected for three days of educational sessions, experiential workshops, social events and a 100-booth exhibition. Visit gowestlive.com for more information on the event.About Zenus, Inc.: Zenus powers the world's fastest check-in and superhuman event analytics. The company’s award-winning service has been used by hundreds of events in over 30 countries. Event sizes have ranged from a few hundred to tens of thousands of attendees. Zenus implements privacy by design to protect end user information, offer peace of mind, and drastically improve the attendee experience.About Timewise Event Management Inc.: Timewise has been a leading event management agency since their inception in 1999. It founded and produces the Edmonton Event Awards, Calgary Events Awards and GO WEST, initiatives to bring the events industry together. Their co-owners volunteer globally with Brent Taylor serving on Meeting Professionals International’s International Board of Directors and Arlene Schilke on their Women’s Advisory Board.To learn more connect with Zenus via email at info@zenus-biometrics.com or Timewise via email at gowest@timewise.biz.



