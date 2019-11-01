DermaLuminal, Estonian Skincare Technology Company, Announces Completion of Two Skincare Devices

DermaLuminal Skincare Devices

DermaLuminal, an Estonian Skincare Technology Company, Announces the Completion of Two Skincare Devices, DermaLuminal Home and DermaLuminal Clinic

This is a huge milestone for DermaLuminal, and a great step forward in our quest to change lives of people who have suffered from fire burns, scars and other visible skin anomalies” — Mariliis Kulamaa

TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DermaLuminal , an Estonian Skincare Technology Company, is pleased to announce today the completion of two final skincare devices, DermaLuminal Home and DermaLuminal Clinic. The development for both of the devices have now concluded and the company is now ready for production.DermaLuminal has created unique skincare devices for more efficient skin after-treatment. Devices use unique deep red LED low-intensity light therapy on the most efficient wavelength which promotes capillary blood flow, enhances elastin production and leads to faster recovering of skin cells.DermaLuminal devices have been tested on in-vitro skin cells and also on different skin conditions on real people. Devices have passed all tests with flying colours and accomplished amazing results in accelerated scar healing (burn scars, acne scars, etc), remarkably reducing inflammation after invasive skin treatments and also promoting hair growth by invigorating hair follicles after a longer period of use.We are proud to launch the devices on the market in order to satisfy the need for an effective solution for skin after-treatment. The devices are to help people during skin after-treatment whether the scars, skin anomalies or other side effects are a result of an accident or body biology.We are glad to announce that we are already working with some of the most prestigious medical clinics in Estonia and are looking forward to be a valuable and trustworthy partner for skincare professionals all over Europe and the US.About DermaLuminalDermaLuminal is an Estonian Skincare Technology Company with the aim of solving skin after-treatment problem by bringing new and effective skincare devices on the market. The company started developing the technology two years ago and has been collaborating with the brightest minds to reach the best and most efficient end results. The production of DermaLuminal skincare devices is based in Europe and all findings and claims are scientifically tested and proven.



