LEXIT Launches Platform To Buy and Sell Companies and Assets Globally

The LEXIT platform will streamline mergers and acquisitions for companies and individuals coming from a wide variety of industries.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEXIT Technologies, a fintech startup targeting the M&A industry, today launched the first phase of LEXIT.com , its upcoming comprehensive solution designed to simplify the way assets, tech and businesses are sold. LEXIT aims to accelerate the processing of mergers and acquisitions for their customers, which include both companies and individuals.LEXIT.com is a unique platform that will cover all aspects required to complete the sale of a business asset, i.e. deal sourcing, data room management, due diligence, deal completion, and post-merger operations for a wide variety of industries. This all-around solution aims to improve the transparency and efficiency of business deals.The upcoming LEXIT marketplace will have an easy-to-use interface which will enable users to complete business transactions using a single solution. The time taken to source, analyze and purchase an asset will be reduced up to 75 percent.According to Amir Kaltak, CEO of LEXIT Technologies, "This platform is an example of how technology can transform the way to make deals and grow companies through acquisitions. We look forward to welcome our first users, who in the near future will become the first sellers of our M&A marketplace ."LEXIT Phase I currently offers companies and individuals to open an account and list both equity and assets. In the upcoming weeks, LEXIT will verify these first users and listings in order to soon launch its marketplace and data room features.About LEXITLEXIT is an all-around solution designed to buy and sell companies , intellectual property and assets. Through a centralized platform, LEXIT allows M&A processes to be concluded four times as fast, at about a quarter of the traditional costs. Entrepreneurs are empowered to discover the true value of their assets on a vibrant and highly liquid marketplace, without having to bear overpriced prepayments. And most importantly – an efficient market for IP and patents is established, allowing companies to trade assets as conveniently as one would buy or sell a car or real estate.Forward-looking and Cautionary StatementsCertain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include and are not limited to, uncertainties regarding fluctuations our ability to generate and manage growth, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property.



