IBG sets up new office in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24th November – More than 100 business partners and investors of US-based firm Inter Blockchain Group (“IBG”) gathered in Kuala Lumpur as IBG officially opened their first Asian office in celebratory fashion. IBG Chief Executive Officer Harris White graced the opening event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony accompanied by a traditional “Lion Dance” performance to commemorate the event.Guests who attended the event included representatives of major investors from Japan, China, Thailand, and Korea. Also, in attendance were local councilmen and delegates who congratulated IBG on their successful office opening and expansion in Asia.The office will serve as IBG’s Asia Investor Relations Headquarters and will support its expansion plans to meet the growing demand for blockchain investments and to build on IBG’s presence in Asia.In his opening address, White emphasized on IBG’s vision to become a global leader in blockchain innovations and plans for the KL office to become an educational hub to increase blockchain awareness in Asia.“We are committed to fostering strong relationships with and a better understanding of our clients, so we are better placed to provide solutions or alternative offerings to serve the market’s needs. This office will be crucial to our forthcoming Asian expansion plans” White added.This was followed by a detailed presentation where IBG staff presented a glimpse of the company’s upcoming projects, events, and business targets to enthusiastic applause.As the presentation came to a conclusion, guests were ushered to the afterparty where everybody had a chance to mingle around in a lighter mood. IBG executives such as Chief Finance Officer Sofia Valdez and Chief Security Officer Martin Anderson were also in attendance to support the event.The day rounded off with much laughter and new bonds created over a shared vision for the future success of IBG.



