Lindy Brewster of OR Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical psychologist Lindy Brewster had transitioned into management and the executive board of a large NHS trust in her native UK when a tragic murder committed by one of the institution’s patients changed everything.

“There were questions being asked about our health service trust and what we'd done or failed to do as the community health services provider,” recalls Brewster. “As head of risk management, I was asked to investigate it and I discovered that our people had indeed been seeing the family and the kids had made reference to the crime, but our staff had just ignored it. A doctor who had retired had been very concerned and had written notes on it. I wondered, ‘How can this happen in an organization?’

The best leaders are not people that necessarily want to become leaders, says Brewster. They are people who feel passionate and want to make a difference. Brewster decided soon after to combine her skills in psychology and management to bring humanity, reason, thoughtfulness and ethics back into leadership.

Today, Brewster is the founder of OR Consulting, a team of business psychologists dedicated to improving the way people work together to accomplish their organization’s strategic objectives. OR Consulting specializes in executive coaching, offering leadership and team development programs designed to help organizations thrive.

“People are people, not just resources,” says Brewster. “So we start from the belief that everyone has a contribution to make and that people work best when they are excited and engaged by what they do. As clinical psychologists, that’s how we see it, so our work is with behavior and relationships.

In the end, Brewster was able to recognize that what had occurred at the trust was a perfect storm of communication breakdowns, the result of ineffective leadership.

“There are people in leadership positions who have had very little preparation for leadership,” says Brewster. “Nobody has ever drawn their attention to the importance of how they impact their people, or how to build relationships with people. With this model of leadership, I believe a crisis could have been avoided.”

OR Consulting creates an environment where people can be open with one another, so even the toughest issues can be addressed. Their development work is based on psychological research, not management fads, and their business expertise means they can work effectively with senior people even at the Board of Directors level.

“Leaders are called leaders because they are taking people in a direction,” says Brewster. “The most effective leaders are the ones who take time out to reflect on how they show up for their people. They know what the right thing to do is and are able to challenge their people in a way that respects them as people.”

For more information, visit www.orconsulting.us.com



