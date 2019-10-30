Ian Ruhter – Color Field

Reconnecting with Life Through the Analog Process

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Color Field takes the viewer on a visual and emotional excursion accessing their subconscious memories and thoughts. Ruhter’s unique technique combining the visualization of the negative state of the image with the subtractive color process alters the way the brain sees and interprets these images relying on the subconscious for clarification and edification.Ruhter said, “Returning home to Lake Tahoe after years in Los Angeles immediately brought my childhood memories back and overtook me. I realized that once I was present in nature and completely disconnected from the outside world, I was able to reconnect with the origins of life through this analog experience -- the Color Field project was born.”Ruhter’s work isn’t about documenting the land. It is meant to explore the emotions that nature invokes within us. Using a camera obscura designed inside a box truck served an ideal means to further explore this concept. Images captured insitu are processed immediately onto silver gelatin paper. Custom CMYK, pigments are used to hand-color and stain the paper with the pigment only being is absorbed by the white and highlighted areas within the photograph. The end result is a hybrid between black and white and color photography.Colorization is no new process. In 1855, James Clerk Maxwell theorized on 3 color photographs after which Thomas Sutton produced the first color photo for Maxwell’s class. Fast forward to the 21st century to Ruhter, who refers to himself as an alchemist, who is employing similar techniques and processes to create his Color Field series. These works are not photographs or paintings but unique, hand-colored artworks.Ruhter’s quest was to explore how much depth and emotion he could evoke from the images in the Color Field series. These images are familiar yet atypical to the viewer leading them on a self-discovery journey. “This use of color emulates a pop art element drawing our awareness to the exploitation of nature in our times today” explains Ruhter.To capture the timeless imagery of nature as it exists is beauty. To be so bold as to accentuate the splendor and emotional essence of nature as Ruhter has with color is sublime.Ian Ruhter – Color Field will be on display from October 28th – December 7th, 2019 with the Artist reception on November 2nd from 4 PM till 7 PM.Color Field will be curated by Paul Sack whose collection contains 19th-century photographs that employ the same techniques and processes as Ruhter demonstrated today.About Art Ventures GalleryArt Ventures Gallery is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 6 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am – 6 pm, Sunday and Monday are by appointment. Please call 650-400-5325 or email info@artventuresgallery.com



