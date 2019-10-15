BOUCHERCON 50th ANNIVERSARY 2019 in DALLAS OCTOBER 31 – NOVEMBER 3

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Bouchercon with over 1600 attendees, over 500 Authors, a Huge Halloween Party, Boot-Scootin' Dance, and Celebration of Reading Charity Benefit at the Hyatt Regency Hotel from Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2019. Pre-conference activities begin Oct. 30.Bouchercon (rhymes with voucher) has been held in a different location each year with a unique theme for each city. Denim, Diamonds, and Death is the Dallas theme. Bouchercon, the World Mystery Convention founded in 1970, is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization celebrating the mystery genre. It is the largest annual meeting in the world for readers, writers, fans, publishers, editors, agents, booksellers, and other lovers of crime fiction. This year's Chair, Carol Puckett, has gone above and beyond to ensure an exceptional event.Highlights of Bouchercon 2019 include:The Anthony Awards (named for the late Anthony Boucher) are among the most prestigious and coveted literary awards. The year’s best works in mystery and suspense will be honored at an award ceremony at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 2. Only one author in the world will claim the Anthony Award for Best Novel.A Celebration of Reading with James Patterson Benefiting Literacy Instruction for Texas (Lift)--Wednesday evening, Oct. 30: James Patterson, noted literacy philanthropist and bestselling author, will be interviewed on stage by David Morrell, best known for his book First Blood which grew into the Rambo franchise. This ticketed event features dinner, a cash bar, and a silent auction. A VIP Happy Hour is included with any sponsorship-level.Patterson, an internationally-acclaimed author, will sign his books, The 19th Christmas and The Inn on Oct. 31 from 9:30–10:30 am. Books to be signed must be purchased in advance from Murder by the Book. Details at https://www.bouchercon2019.com/ Opening ceremonies carries the excitement forward with an interactive Murder Mystery Theater scripted by Heather Graham. Guests may wear Western or Halloween costumes.An International World of Crime reception precedes the Denim Party on Friday night where Dallas welcomes the world to taste barbecue, listen to country music and enjoy dance demonstrations while learning line dances. Special guest and Honorary Sheriff Sandra Brown, NYT best-selling author will preside over festivities.A Silent Auction will intrigue guests throughout the entire conference with a broad range of items to bid on. [Donations are being accepted through October 15th.]A traditional English Tea shall be served Nov. 2, from 2-4:00 p.m. by The Royal Chef, Darren McGrady, former personal chef for the Queen of England and Princess Diana and her sons. Chef McGrady will share tales of his royal service, instruct on proper tea etiquette, and sign copies of his cookbooks.Panels run each day from morning until dinner. Authors will present amusing or serious topics with book signings afterward. There's something for everyone whether a wannabe author, fan or cowboy.Honored guests at Bouchercon 2019, in Dallas include Peter Lovesey (Lifetime Achievement); Hank Phillippi Ryan (American Guest of Honor); Felix Francis (International Guest of Honor); James Patterson (Distinguished Contribution to the Genre); Deborah Crombie (Local Guest of Honor); Harry Hunsicker (Toastmaster); McKenna Jordan (Fan Guest of Honor); and Charlaine Harris and Sandra Brown (Special Guests).Registration is open at https://www.bouchercon2019.com/



