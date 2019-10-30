SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA REALTOR KAREN SCHWAN IS CREATING WEALTH FOR MILITARY FAMILIES

I am a very proud 'Military Mom' and there is no higher honor for me than to help those who have served and are serving our wonderful Country.” — Karen Schwan

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Schwan is a Military Relocation Professional and was one of the very first Real Estate agents in San Diego to earn the MRP Certification. She says, “I have specialized training to help Veterans and Active-Duty families purchase or sell their homes utilizing the VA loan. My inspiration for working with Military families began with a young Marine couple, Ray and Grace, who were stationed at Camp Pendleton. While searching for properties, we made several offers using their VA loan, but were continually beat out due to the lack of understanding of the value of the VA loan from the other realtors. With persistence and perseverance, we were able to find a beautiful home for them, so it was a win-win all around. Three years later, Ray received orders to move to another base so we had to sell the property. They made over $100,000.00 in profit.”

In a recent letter to Karen, Grace said: “We are so grateful for your time, love, and thoughtfulness. Buying and selling a house with you has been so amazing for our family. No words can ever be enough. Having our young family blessed with $100.00.00 + profit early on has really set us up for success. Thank you thank you thank you!” Grace

Karen continues, “Because of the success of working with Ray and Grace, in particular, I was motivated to help my son, Christopher, in the same way. Christopher joined the Air Force after graduating from college and became a flight surgeon with Special Operations at Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. I said to him, ‘you need to stop renting and buy a home’. I told him that homeownership is the beginning of wealth building. This is how to lower your taxes and build your portfolio. So, he went house-hunting and he decided to buy a nice home in Destin, Florida, two blocks away from the beach, using his VA loan with a Zero down-payment. After six years, he separated from the Military, moving to Jacksonville to continue his specialized medical education to become an anesthesiologist. Because his move was in another location, he was able to -again- use his VA loan to buy a second property. He rented out his first house and used that money to pay the mortgage on his second property.

It is because of Karen’s personal experience, knowledge, and insight into the life-changing events that occur with homeownership by utilizing the VA loan that she is eager to help Veterans and Active Duty families. “When they’re renting I say ‘Oh, you ARE buying a house, you know, just not your own! You’re paying for someone else’s mortgage and they get the tax benefits. That’s when the light-bulb goes on for them and they understand that wealth-building begins with homeownership. It is one of the basic foundations of what makes our country what it is today.

Karen is also very active with the “Wounded Warrior Homes” program in San Diego, which was established to serve our heroes and provide them with a safe environment of support and supplemental services to aid them in transitioning back from the front lines to the home front. https://woundedwarriorhomes.org/

Karen proudly assists Active-Duty families serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; Marine Corps Air Station Miramar; Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego; Naval Base Coronado; Naval Base Point Loma; 34th Street Naval Base; Naval Base San Diego; US Coast Guard Station San Diego.

Aside from the City of San Diego, Karen also enjoys showing homes in Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, San Marcos, La Jolla, Rancho Bernardo, Poway, Coronado, El Cajon, National City, Escondido, La Mesa, and Vista.



Karen has won the San Diego 5-Star Professional Award for outstanding customer satisfaction for 10 consecutive years https://www.fivestarprofessional.com/spotlights/34005 . The Award is presented through “San Diego Magazine.”

