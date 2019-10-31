Expert NVIDIA GPU Integration for HPC Technology offered by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on high-performance technology solutions and an NVIDIA Preferred Partner, offers significant NVIDIA value adds such as engineering expertise, a portfolio of HPC support solutions and their famous no-wait-time support.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “NIVIDA products are game-changing in every sense. Paired with our engineering expertise and industry-leading customer service, the HPC technology we build, integrated with NVIDIA products, is enabling incredible innovation.”

Nor-Tech earned elite “Preferred NIVIDIA Partner for Accelerated Computing” status by meeting advanced competency criteria for technical and sales engineers and exceeding sales thresholds. As a Preferred Partner, the company has access to higher level sales support and training. Among the leading-edge NVIDIA solutions Nor-Tech offers are:

• Tesla Data Center GPUS for Servers: In applications ranging from energy exploration to deep learning, Tesla delivers the highest performance and user density for virtual desktops, applications, and workstations.

• Volta: NVIDIA Tesla powered by NVIDIA Volta architecture allows data centers to achieve up to 40 percent higher compute capacity in each rack while maintaining the existing power budget.

• GeForce: GeForce is NVIDIA's flagship gaming GPU, based on the NVIDIA Pascal architecture. Nor-Tech has also developed other proprietary research and enterprise applications for this GPU that dramatically reduce the cost of cluster computing.

• DGX-1: The DGX-1 is the world’s first purpose-built system optimized for deep learning, with fully integrated hardware and software that can be deployed quickly and easily. Its revolutionary performance significantly accelerates training time, effectively making it the world's first deep learning supercomputer in a box.

• Grid Cards: NVIDIA GRID is the industry's most advanced technology for sharing virtual GPUs across multiple virtual desktop and application instances. The platform offers the highest level of performance, flexibility, manageability and security.

• Quadro: Quadro is the world’s preeminent visual computing platform; with the most advanced ecosystem of hardware, software, tools and ISV support.

• Quadro RTX: NVIDIA Quadro RTX is driving product design workflows: from identifying design flaws earlier in the process with VR; to modifying, simulating, and optimizing designs faster with more CUDA cores; to utilizing AI-augmented tools to explore alternatives.

• Quadro Volta: The NVIDIA Quadro GV100 is reinventing the workstation to meet the demands of next-generation real-time ray tracing, AI, simulation and VR-enhanced workflows. It is powered by NVIDIA Volta, delivering extreme memory capacity, scalability and performance.

For more information about Nor-Tech’s HPC technology integrated with NVIDIA products visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hybrid-gpu-solutions-from-nor-tech/

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



