Jeffrey Friedland to Speak at the Florida Industrial Hemp Conference and Exhibition

DENVER, CO , USA, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Advisory Group LLC today announced that it’s vice president, Jeffrey Friedland, will be speaking at the Florida Industrial Hemp Conference and Exhibition. The event is being held at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, Florida from November 3-5.

The Florida Industrial Hemp Conference and Exhibition will focus on the development of the industrial hemp industry in Florida.

Friedland’s speech, “Hemp 101,” will focus on the business aspects of the fast-growing hemp industry. He will discuss business issues relevant to cultivators, extractors, manufacturers of hemp-derived products, and marketers of finished products, from fiber, paper, and alcoholic beverages to CBD. Relevant to all stakeholders, he will also discuss his conclusions regarding the future of the hemp and CBD industries.

Friedland will also discuss the current legal and regulatory issues impacting hemp and CBD, including the likely approaches that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US Department of Agriculture (USDA), and individual states will take.

About Florida’s Hemp Industry

Hurricane Michael caused significant farm destruction in the Florida panhandle last year and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said hemp in Florida is needed to help farmers harmed by hurricanes and diseases that have affected citrus, the state’s largest commodity.

Fried stated that commercial hemp “marks a transformation in Florida and (is a) critical step on the journey to creating a green industrial revolution, strengthening agriculture with an alternative crop of the future and expanding access to safe, quality CBD products.”

The Florida Industrial Hemp Conference and Exhibition Is very timely. On October 10th, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) published the Notice of Proposed Rules for its hemp program.

For additional information regarding the Florida Industrial Hemp Conference and Exhibition please visit https://floridahempconference.org.

About Jeffrey Friedland

Jeffrey Friedland has been the chief executive officer and a director of a NASDAQ listed financial services company, a director of a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company, and the chairman of the supervisory board of a Hong Kong-based retailer listed on the European Union Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Mr. Friedland was an owner of two retail cannabis stores and a grow facility in Colorado and a founder and CEO of a publicly-traded cannabinoid research company. Mr. Friedland was also a founder of Israel Plant Sciences, an Israel-based company focused on plant breeding and genetics, a founder of Canada-based Phyto Brands, a manufacturer, and marketer of CBD products, and an early investor in three Canadian cannabis licensed producers.

Mr. Friedland has been featured or quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, the New York Times, Bloomberg Television, USA Today, Verslo Zinios (Lithuania), Vercernji (Croatia), International Business Times, the South China Morning Post, the Guam Daily Post, the Forward, the Jewish Week, Quartz, the Jakarta Globe, Israel Daily Television, Breitbart, NBC.com and Forbes.

Mr. Friedland has been a speaker at conferences and events throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Mr. Friedland is the author of two books, All Roads Lead to China - An Investor Road Map to the World's Fastest-Growing Economy, and Marijuana: The World's Most Misunderstood Plant. (Both books are available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.)

As a staunch advocate of entrepreneurship, and the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries, Mr. Friedland's is focused on enabling entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams, whether they're a start-up, early-stage company or an established company.



