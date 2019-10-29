Nappy Cream and Baby Oil with Organic Ingredients Now Available on Amazon

Mori - Nappy Cream Mori - Nappy Cream Mori - Nappy Cream

Mori of Norway announces the launch of its nappy cream and baby oil on Amazon that contains all-natural ingredients used for sores, wounds and rashes.

AURLAND, NORWAY, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mori of Norway is excited to announce the launch of its nappy rash cream on Amazon. The company has been selling in Norway since 2007 and is a trusted name for baby skin products. The organic nappy cream and baby oil is hypoallergenic and can be used as a baby nappy change moisturizer and a barrier to care for and protect babies with sensitive skin from rashes."When I became a mother, I wanted the best for my little one. I tried many products to soothe and protect my baby's skin but was disappointed that so few worked well. This disappointment catalyzed me to find a better way, and Mori of Norway's baby cream was the result," says the CEO of Mori of Norway, Sissel Skjerdal.The nappy cream is a natural and eco-labeled ointment that can be used for newborn babies and throughout the first years of life. The easy-to-apply cream protects and soothes the delicate skin of the nappy area after a diaper change. It acts as a barrier that protects the baby's sensitive skin and relieves irritation from wounds, sores or rashes. The brand affirms that each tube is sealed to guarantee the hygiene and safety of the contents inside.The ointment's texture is lotion-like and is ideal for use on the body, hand, and bottom for babies, children and adults. The cream contains certified organic aloe vera, beeswax, shea butter, jojoba oil, rapeseed oil, and vitamin E. These ingredients work together to calm dry, itchy, and irritated skin. They also reduce redness and support skin regeneration in affected areas, says the brand."I've had problems with my skin through the years, and upon using different skincare products, I also experienced the effect the different ingredients had on my skin. With this background, I started mixing my own creams and ointments, and this resulted in my nappy cream that helped my little one. There have been several developments since, and Mori of Norway's products are today manufactured in a cosmetic factory in Denmark," Skjerdal continues.The moisturizing lotion is without zinc oxide and is free of any artificial fragrances or scents but has a scent of the natural beeswax. Beeswax is an ingredient that creates and enhances the skin's breathability and protects the skin.Anyone interested in finding out more information about the organic nappy cream for babies from Mori of Norway should visit the company's website or Amazon storefront.###



