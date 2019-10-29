Final places remaining for SMi’s 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability in November

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

SMi Reports: Registration closing soon for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference and Active Protection Systems Focus Day

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability and Active Protection Systems Focus Day will take place in just two weeks’ time, in London between 12th and 14th November 2019 At the highly anticipated 2019 event, delegates can network over 9+ hours with over 35 military & expert speakers and over 100 participants in the room. As the only armoured vehicle conference dedicated to the area of survivability, the conference and focus day will gather programme managers, capability directors, and commanders from the military, and senior engineers, chief scientists, and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss what nations are doing to protect their armoured vehicles and their personnel.Nations to network with include the UK, USA, Czech Republic, Italy, Israel, Australia, Turkey, Sweden, Singapore, Norway.To view the agenda, visit www.favsurvivability.com/ein8 Active Protection SystemsThis year, at the three-day event, the Assistant Head of Ground Manoeuvre for Combat Capabilities will be presenting the latest developments for the UK Active Protection Systems programme. As the UK’s Challenger 2 Life Extension Programme progresses, Active Protection solutions are becoming a reality for British forces. SMi Group's Active Protection Systems Focus Day will provide in depth information on the UK’s developments for the Challenger 2 and other platforms. Equipping attendees with in-depth knowledge about the trajectory of British Army manoeuvre force protection. Alongside the UK, expert knowledge from the US Army’s PEO GCS will provide insight into the M1’s APS evolution and their unique challenges and solutions for MBT protection.Additionally, the worlds most experienced nation with this extraordinary technology; Israel, will be presenting experiences of their protection systems that are fielded on a regular basis. This will include a discussion on the advanced Eitan APC and the latest developments for the Merkava platform. IDF representatives will explore how APS and other technology like ‘Iron Vision’ can be leveraged for enhanced commander Situational Awareness and a competitive edge in combat operations.Situational AwarenessVehicle commanders’ ability to identify threats is a crucial component to combat vehicle protection. Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability will explore through a variety of expert perspectives, how protection and battlespace management are fusing and leveraging technology to protect combat vehicles. This will include industry specialists speaking about the advanced AJAX reconnaissance vehicle in addition to the Commanding Officer of the Armoured Trials and Development Unit discussing how armies can leverage threat detection to mitigate risk.As combat vehicles become increasingly active in their ability to protect themselves, new challenges emerge to conceal platforms from multispectral detection and tracking. Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability will explore how vehicles can manage their signatures and operate in degraded environments to remain lethal and precise without compromising survivability.This is just a snapshot of what to expect, registration will be closing soon, those who are interested can secure a final place at www.favsurvivability.com/ein8 5th Future Armoured Vehicles SurvivabilityActive Protection Systems Focus Day - 12th November 2019Conference - 13th-14th November 2019London, UKGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsors: ABBS, C.E.S. Advanced Composites, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics European Land Systems, KME, NP Aerospace, Pearson Engineering, QinetiQ, RADA, Rheinmetall Protection systems GMBH and TriCIS.For details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or by email: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



