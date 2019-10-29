2020’s Most Transformational Trip An Around-the-World Blind Date Adventure Visits 10 Secret Countries

World Travel Championship

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not knowing your secret destinations on this adventure is a feature, not a bug; a mystery travel adventure that combines old-school Indiana Jones daring with Amazing Race-like travel competition.

The Global Scavenger Hunt turns creative travel on its head by taking savvy travelers on an adventure around the world to 10 countries—BUT without telling participants which 10 countries they will be going. Call it: Destinations Unknown.

Known globally as the world travel championship, the 2020 edition of the travel adventure competition -- The Global Scavenger Hunt -- will take place over 23-days between April 17 and May 9, 2020. Added to the mystery adventure is the immersive focus of having to trust strangers in strange lands—another of the annual events life-changing feature.

“Sometimes travelers take trips, in our case, the adventure takes our travelers to mysterious unknown destinations,” says William D. Chalmers Event Director. “Our secret places serve as a fun playing field on which the event plays itself out. Being a passive participant is not an option when you don’t know where you are going on this authentic, challenging and highly participatory international travel adventure. It is life-changing.”

And the winners earning a free trip around the world along with The World’s Greatest Travelers title and crown is proving a great inspiration for travelers around the world to validate their mettle: travel writers and bloggers, social media influencers and travel agents, the world’s ‘most traveled people’ and Amazing Race wannabe’s, are all readying themselves to test their travel IQ in a real-world travel adventure competition.

Event participation is open, but is limited, and the $25,000 per team entry fee includes: all international airfare, First Class hotels, 40% of meals, and special event travel gear. All travelers are interviewed for suitability and single travelers are welcome to apply. For additional information please visit GlobalScavengerHunt.com, or contact GreatEscape Adventures Inc., at +1.310.281.7809. (CST#2071053-40)

