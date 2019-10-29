ZB.com announces that the third project of UP, CRO token, will be available for subscription of $350,000 USD worth

AMERICA, October 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the officials, the third project of ZB UP confirmed to be CRO (Crypto.com Coin). Starting from 14:00 on October 30, CRO offers a total quota of US$350,000 worth for half-price subscription. And the subscription ends at 18:00 on the same day and is limited to 4 hours.

UP is a half-price purchase channel for digital assets newly created by ZB.com in the second half of the year. It only supports subscription through ZB Token, and VIP members enjoy higher subscription quota. UP is now in its third phase, and the basic situation is as the picture one.

Crypto.com Coin was founded in 2016, dedicated to a simple belief: controlling assets, data and identity is the fundamental right of everyone.Today, Crypto.com Coin has more than 1 million users, providing users with another option to meet the needs of traditional financial services, aiming to realize the vision of "having blockchain assets in everyone's wallet".

Crypto.com Coin is the first blockchain asset company in the world with CCSS level 3, ISO 27001:2013 and PCI: DSS level 3.2.1 certification on the stable basis of security, privacy and compliance.



Crypto.com Coin's mission is to accelerate global changes in blockchain assets.It will be a high-performance native blockchain solution that enables seamless, cost-effective and secure transactions between users and merchants.CRO is the blockchain asset of Crypto.com Coin, which can realize inter-asset intermediary currency settlement.

Crypto.com Coin will achieve this goal by establishing a network of cryptocurrency projects. On the other hand, it will also focus on developing merchants' ability to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Let Crypto.com Coin become a high-performance native blockchain solution to achieve secure and low-cost seamless transactions between cryptocurrency consumers and merchants worldwide.

About ZB Group

ZB Group was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing leadership to the blockchain development space and today manages a network that includes digital assets exchanges, wallets, capital ventures, research institutes, and media. The Group’s flagship platform is ZB.com, the industry leading digital asset exchange. The platform launched in early 2013 and boasts one of the world’s largest trading communities.

ZB Group also includes ZBG the innovative crypto trading platform, and BW.com, the world’s first mining-pool based exchange. Other holdings include wallet leader BitBank, as well as exchange brands ZBM, ZBX and Korea’s Bithi.

Industry intelligence and standards are headed by the recently launched ZB Nexus who embody the core values of ZB Group and open-source their reports and analysis for the public.

Learn more about ZB Exchange by visiting www.zb.com.



