Global Cannabis Snapshot - Israel to EU - Isracann Biosciences, Avicanna, Khiron Life Sciences, PharmaCielo

Investorideas.com releases a report on the continued international expansion of the cannabis industry and how it’s leading to a global cannabis infrastructure.

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE:IPOT.C)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis and hemp stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the continued international expansion of the cannabis industry and how it’s leading to a global cannabis infrastructure.Read the full article on Investorideas.com featuring (CSE: IPOT) (TSXV: KHRN.V) (TSX: AVCN.TO) (TSXV: PCLO.V)A recent article reporting on the growth of the global cannabis industry notes, “Fully 185 countries are signatories to the United Nations’ Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961, which prohibits cannabis as a drug that can be abused and cause ill effects, without bringing a substantial therapeutic advantage. Each signatory’s laws must reflect the Convention; that is the case for the US’ Controlled Substances Act of 1971. Countries that have legalized cannabis are flouting the convention, and some, such as Canada, admit that openly.”Recent news headlines look to Israel saying,” Israel is at the forefront of cannabis tech. The country, which produces more pharmaceutical cannabis than just about anywhere else, is poised to become a leading exporter.”Recently listed on the CSE, Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) is an Israeli-based cannabis company focused on becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost production targeting undersupplied, major European marketplaces. The Company (formerly Atlas Blockchain Group Inc.), recently provided an operative overview and update regarding facility development activities in Israel.Concurrent to and as part of the Company’s recent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange it had satisfied the escrow release conditions for the net proceeds of its highly successful CAD$10.1 million financing efforts which bolstered an already healthy cash position.This positions the company to immediately accelerate its planned Phase One Facility Design and Construction Services Program which consists of finalization of greenhouse facility design for cannabis cultivation and production in accordance with an existing technical specifications strategy; to rapidly advance greenhouse and related facility construction per the design; ensure adequate controls are in place against any diversion, theft and loss of cannabis products per regulatory standards; and ensure compliance with other protective security, health, and safety requirements in accordance with Israeli regulations.To date, Isracann has entered into agreements for the development of medical cannabis cultivation projects with regional stakeholders holding preliminary breeding and cultivation licenses issued by the Israeli Ministry of Health. The regional stakeholder is required to renew these licenses each year and further bears the cost of electricity, property and related land taxes and are bound to working with Isracann to obtain the required licenses and to participate in the construction of the greenhouses.Isracann ‘s CEO, Darryl Jones notes, “We are very pleased to have achieved our very important initial milestone targets with the CSE listing of our ticker symbol “IPOT” and to confirm our accelerated investment plans in Israel are fully underway. We have lined up several key organizations and personnel and look forward to announcing a number of these key commercial agreements in the days and weeks ahead. We thank all our supporters for their belief in us, and in our belief that the Israeli agricultural sector will provide a huge leading role in positioning the Isracann brand as market leaders in the massive and underserved European cannabis marketplace.”Avicanna Inc.(TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products, recently announced that Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., its majority owned subsidiary, has completed commercial exports of its Aureus™ brand of CBD-based products to South Africa and the United Kingdom.Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) (OTC: KHRNF), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, recently announced their entrance into the EU market having completed the EU cosmetic regulatory process for seven Kuida products, and received a "no objection" letter from TSXV with respect to distribution of these products in the UK.PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV:PCLO) (OTC: PHCEF), whose anticipated acquisition of Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listed Creso Pharma will establish a global medicinal cannabis company positioned to rapidly develop new markets and grow sales in the expanded footprint served by the combined company, recently announced key developments in respect of its acquisition originally announced on June 6, 2019. Creso Pharma has informed the Company that it has received approval from the Supreme Court of Western Australia to convene meetings of its shareholders and listed option holders, and if thought fit, to approve the Schemes of Arrangement whereby PharmaCielo would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares and listed options of Creso Pharma. The Meetings will be held on November 11, 2019, beginning at 10:00AM (Perth time).With the growing international acceptance of the cannabis industry, companies with strongly established infrastructure in key global trade areas will become more of an essential asset as the industry moves further towards global standards and sales. 