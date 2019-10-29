Lord Mayor of London Honors Woman-Owned Guildhawk with Queens’ Award for Boosting UK USA International Trade

Two Guildhawk Queens Award Commemorative Red Notebooks Signed by The Lord Mayor of London Jurga Zilinskiene MBE and Guildhawk Team Receive the Queens' Award Trophy and Certificate from The Rt Hon The Lord Mayor of London Peter Estlin Guildhawk CEO & Founder Jurga Zilinskiene MBE outside Guildhall receiving The Queens' Award for International Trade from Paul Double The City Remembrancer

Peter Estlin, the 691st Lord Mayor of London has presented Guildhawk global language dynamics with the prestigious Queen’s Award for International Trade

To flourish, companies large and small must increase international trade and productivity. This will be vital for the United Kingdom and her global partners after Brexit” — Jurga Zilinskiene, CEO and Founder Guildhawk

CITY OF LONDON , ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ceremony took place on 28 October 2019 in the palatial surroundings of Mansion House, the Lord Mayor’s official residence opposite the Bank of England, in the City of London. There to receive the award were Guildhawk CEO and Founder, Jurga Zilinskiene MBE , Chairman Ian Miller MBE and representatives of the Guildhawk language dynamics teams from London, Sheffield and Lithuania. Also in attendance was Cheryl Roux, Master of the Worshipful Company of Fruiterers, the trade guild founded in the 13th Century of which Jurga is a member and Guildhawk Director of Integrity David Clarke, the former Head of the City Police Fraud Squad.The City of London has a unique historical and political status and, as such, the Lord Mayor and a group of the City’s officers perform this official ceremony on behalf of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.Guildhawk’s Head Office is close to Guildhall in the City of London, and following the official ceremony, the team also visited this iconic building. There they were honored to be joined by Mr Paul Double, the City of London Remembrancer, a role that dates back to 1571 and is the official channel of communication between the Lord Mayor and City of London on the one hand and the Queen and Parliament on the other.Zilinskiene has her own place in the City’s long history, becoming the first Lithuanian woman to be robed as a Liveryman and Freeman of the City of London and now the first Lithuanian Businesswoman to receive the Queens’ Award from the Lord Mayor.Guildhawk is the world leader in the provision of Language Dynamics, this is the convergence of multiple disciplines across language, culture and translation to simplify complex language problems. Guildhawk specializes in Lease Abstraction Translation , dubbing, subtitling, voice overs and media translations, localization of e-learning and technical material and the provision of simultaneous interpreters for corporate events. Their international clients include Universal Pictures, Michael Kors, CNN, United Nations and Shell International.The Award recognizes Guildhawk's growth in international trade, particularly with the United States of America and the team is extremely proud to have been given this award by Her Majesty the Queen and to then be presented with it by the global trade Ambassador for the City of London.Commenting on the award ceremony, Zilinskiene said,“To flourish, companies large and small must increase international trade and productivity. This will be vital for the United Kingdom and her global partners after Brexit.”“Guildhawk’s purpose is to create prosperity for clients, using language dynamics to enable them to trade with more people in markets across the world. This Honour from the Queen, Lord Mayor and Remembrancer is wonderful recognition of all the hard work our people do to achieve this purpose.”The Story of Guildhawk and the FounderGuildhawk is a privately held ethical and profitable Language Dynamics company that was founded by the Lithuanian British entrepreneur Zilinskiene in 2001. She built her company from scratch and has grown it into a productive global operation that puts the training of young graduates and creation of skilled jobs before profit. Guildhawk provides secure services for regualted professionals and was the first company in the global language services sector to achieve independent certification under ISO:27001 for its Information Security management Systems.In 2006, Zilinskine planned and led the first bi-lateral trade mission from the UK to Lithuania and was recognised by His Royal Highness Prince Philip for promoting trade relations. In 2019, Her Majesty the Queen honored Jurga with the membership of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for her services to International Trade.She studied at Harvard Business School; is a Shell LiveWire Award winner and most recently became a judge of the Shell Global Innovation Award and the British Chambers of Commerce Customer Care Awards. She is the first Lithuanian woman to be robed as a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Fruiterers and in 2018 was included in the list of 100 most influential women in Lithuanian history. Chatham House invited Jurga to share her views on female leadership at the G20 policy forum. She’s a working mother and grandmother, with one of her daughters a PhD student in material science engineering.A champion for higher productivity, she believes business leaders must change tact if Britain is to resolve low productivity, the severe skills shortage and lack of investment into the future. Jurga’s strategy is to learn from the best and lead by example. Seeing the value of coding skills in the digital age, she learnt to code, being taught at home by three of the best professors. She went on to create software valued at several million pounds.To open markets into other countries and learn from leaders in other nations, she has organised and led bilateral trade missions, forming partnerships that created opportunities for her company and others to trade. Jurga believes a company’s people are central to increasing productivity, and they can only do this when they share the vision and have an interest in its success. She is currently building an innovative business model and software with Sheffield Hallam University that will give people a stake in the business and wanted help from leaders with the best experience of doing this.Guildhawk's registered trademark of a Girl wearing a red scarf and a hawk symbolizes the journey that Zilinskiene took as a little girl who sold seeds at her local market; later traded silk in Dubai before moving to the UK. The red silk scarf reflects a story in which the moral is to always trade with clarity and integrity.

Making Hopes Become Achievable - Short Guildhawk documentary about the beautiful journey of discovery through language, culture and international trade



