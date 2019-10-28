Unytalk partners with Semafone to embed seamless and secure online payment links within conversations

Unified Omni-channel Conversations and Communications

Partnership unifies customer facing, cloud and omni-channel presence to deliver PCI complied secure payments

SHARON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unytalk is a cloud based one-stop shop for customer facing conversations and unified communication solutions for service providers in healthcare, retail, consulting, education, media and business services. Unytalk today announced a new partnership with Semafone®, a leading provider of data security and multi-channel compliance solutions for call and contact centers.

The integration of Semafone’s Cardprotect Relay+ into Unytalk’s cloud solution for real-time messaging, voice and video infrastructure for customer engagement will offer businesses additional functionality and choice in facilitating secure payment transactions. Together, the companies are able to combine their expertise and deliver solutions that empower organizations to offer secure purchasing and payment options through a text chat channel, thereby enabling a frictionless customer experience.

Consumer desire to conclude transactions, conduct payments and purchases through digital channels like online chat and instant messaging platforms is growing. Gartner, Inc. estimates that 25 percent of customer service operations will use virtual assistants such as web chat and AI chat bots by 2020. At the same time, research shows that omni--channel customers are more valuable and loyal, spending more on every shopping occasion, making more repeat purchases and being more likely to recommend a business to family or friends, than single channel customers. However, businesses across all industries are struggling to provide unified, secure and seamless customer experiences across multiple channels, while at the same time meeting strict industry regulations, like the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

“Consumers expect companies to be available and respond to every type of interaction, on every available communications channel,” said Mahendra Penumathsa, Chief Executive Officer, Unytalk. “Chat, in particular, has become increasingly popular, however while companies have embraced the engagement opportunity of chat, the use cases have been limited because the ability to conclude transactions while in chat were restricted. With Semafone, we can seamlessly integrate payment solutions not only into chat, but every other available text driven interface, and in a rapid manner. This empowers our customers to provide a unified, secure and friction less customer experience.”

Cardprotect Relay+ enables businesses to securely accept payments through any digital engagement channel of their customers’ choice. Using this solution, businesses can generate secure digital payment hyperlinks that can be sent via web chat, social media, email, SMS, QR codes, e-commerce, m-commerce and chat bots, all while offering a superior customer experience and simplifying compliance with PCI DSS and other regulations. Additionally, Cardprotect Relay+ delivers real-time progress updates to the merchant business, tracking when a link is opened, used and payment information has been collected, as well as confirming when a payment has been successfully processed by the PSP. As a cloud-based solution, Cardprotect Relay+ integrates effortlessly with third-party applications, supporting all transaction types, currencies and major PSPs.

“While the appetite for omni-channel customer interactions is well-known and widely adopted, many businesses have hit a roadblock within specific engagement channels,” said Gary E. Barnett, Chief Executive Officer, Semafone. “The current customer engagement cycle within chat is incomplete. With Cardprotect Relay+ integrated within Unytalk’s cloud solution, together we are enabling secure, friction less payment transactions via chat, while at the same time, simplifying compliance with industry regulations and delivering the best possible customer experience.”

About Unytalk

Unytalk monetizes service interactions- leverages real time conversations and commerce tech, in a pioneering effort to transform the scale of service commerce. Unytalk helps service providers engage customers in a transaction oriented digital journey of conversations using real time text, voice & video presence on a single channel. Unytalk is distinguished by offering branded and low friction UI to produce higher lead conversions, customer convenience in service delivery, and remote service optimization.

Unytalk cloud is a SaaS offering for small and medium business (SMB) service providers. An external facing unified real-time communications suite to trigger text, voice & video interactions with customers and teams. It is supported by vertical specific business forms to produce artifacts that can be monetized.

unycare is an online & concierge driven healthcare service delivery and engagement platform for powering affordable care service business cases.

unycast is an interactive new age media and event broadcasting platform, powering interactive talk shows, crowd sourced media and learning use cases.

Unytalk, Inc. was incorporated in June 2018 in Boston, MA. As a incubation within its parent company, Unytalk has served SMB businesses and enterprise customers with private label/custom solutions since 2014. Presently, Unytalk services customers with a focus in US (North America), Australia, India and UK; additionally, global customers with high rates of 4G coverage (and 5G, circa 2022). Notable customers include TedTalks®, GE Healthcare, globalwonks, TransportLAB, ERNET India, and Kellogg's®.

Unytalk is committed to the highest standards of cybersecurity and privacy; therefore, Unytalk’s compliance includes partner certified and managed PCI DSS and HIPPA.

Unytalk cloud is a multi-purposed single page conversations app to sell to, engage and support your customers. It enables reach ability and creates artifacts to help you monetize service interactions. By partnering with Unytalk, businesses, nonprofits or governments would be able to bring usability, adoption and ROI to their existing enterprise systems and digital presence.

To learn more, visit www.unytalk.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

