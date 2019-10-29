CORERX, INC. ADDS PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT CENTER OF EXCELLENCE INCREASING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT CAPACITY 

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CORERX, INC. ADDS PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT CENTER OF EXCELLENCE INCREASING PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT CAPACITYCompany to Continue Investments, Increase WorkforceFor immediate release: 10/29/2019CoreRx, Inc., a global contract development and manufacturing services company, opened a new facility, it's fourth on the ICOT campus in Clearwater, FL. The new site will become CoreRx’s International Center of Excellence for Pharmaceutical Development.The new 26,000 sq.-ft. facility provides the additional capacity required to support the growth CoreRx forecasts in its drug development service offering. As part of the expansion, significant investment was also made in spray drying, rheology, and analytical capabilities, and will be adjacent to their existing buildings on the ICOT center campus. The increased R&D development capacity is in response to a higher demand for expert contract services. This expansion will assist our pharmaceutical chemists in the development of robust, reliable dosage form options made available to our clients.With the new expansion, CoreRx’s clients now have access to approximately 150,000 square feet of space at the ICOT center campus. The fully-operational facility is designed to ensure a streamlined workflow to optimize product development efficiency and should be completed by the end of 2019. The new site will feature 9 R&D formulation development and R&D-scale manufacturing suites, nearly 5,000 sf of analytical laboratory space as well as the capacity for 35 additional employees to the Clearwater workforce over time.“The establishment of our International Center of Excellence on our Clearwater campus is both an indicator of our continued growth and a commitment to our global and domestic customers,” said CoreRx Chief Operating Officer, Bill Reid. “Investing in new facilities, increasing development capacity and expanding our capabilities helps us meet the growing demand for our services and is also an important way of creating jobs and supporting the communities where we operate.”“This is an exciting time for CoreRx, but our growth has presented real challenges with regard to space within our previous existing facilities, both to accommodate new equipment required to develop and manufacture an ever-expanding range of products, and the numerous people that we are currently recruiting for all aspects of our business,” said Todd R. Daviau, President, and CEO. “The new site acquisition and proposed additions to our operations are a necessary part of ensuring for the longer term that we can continue to prosper and create high-quality jobs in the area.”About CoreRx, Inc.CoreRx, a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with capabilities to support clinical – niche commercial manufacturing, offering state of the art facilities to support your supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of solid, liquid and semi-solid dosage forms.Keep on top of new developments at CoreRx and throughout the drug development industry by following www.linkedin.com/company/corerx-inc- more detailed information about the company, visit www.corerxpharma.com



