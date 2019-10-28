Future Soldier Technology Conference 2020 Returns to London Next March

Future Soldier Technology Conference & Focus Day | London, UK | March 2020

SMi Reports: Agenda released, and registration now open for SMi’s 6th annual Future Soldier Technology conference in London in March 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is delighted to announce the return of the Future Soldier Technology conference which will commence on 10th-11th March 2020 in London, alongside a pre-conference focus day dedicated to Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness on the 9th of March.Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 29th November 2019. Bookings can be made online at: www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/EINpr1 Future soldier programmes are essential in ensuring that soldiers can continue to operate efficiently in hostile terrains and environments. Technological advances are surging the industry forward, and it’s critical to understand the priorities of armed forces programme managers.The two-day agenda will provide a unique opportunity to discuss current requirements and experiences in equipment modernisation, and also discover how emerging technologies and materials are used to overcome challenges. Not only this, delegates will have the opportunity to meet and network with service providers and military and government end-users from around the world.As the only event dedicated to enhancing solider modernisation programmes, the Future Soldier Technology conference is an important diary date for those in the military domain.Highlights of Future Soldier Technology 2020 will include:• A unique opportunity to see how different nations are leveraging emerging technologies to enhance dismounted capabilities.• Focus on the key areas of dismounted soldier capability: Lethality, Survivability, Sustainability, C4i and Power.• An industry hosted evening networking drinks reception.• Exhibition room for industry to showcase their soldier modernisation capabilities.• A pre-conference, Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus Day on 9th March, exploring how new technologies within tactical communications, ISTAR, battlespace management, Command & Control networks, immersive technologies and displays are assisting the warfighter.• Future Soldier Technology will celebrate its 6th anniversary this year and it is our intention to build on the successes of last year.• Last year’s event attracted the largest ever geographical spread in its history, with attendees from over 27 nations in 2019 - more expected in 2020!For the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download online. Register at: www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/EINpr1 Future Soldier Technology Conference10th-11th March 2020London, UKThere will also be a pre-conference focus day on 9th March:Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus DayLead Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced TechnologyGold Sponsor: GlenairSponsors and Exhibitors: 3M, Marlborough Communications Ltd, Ultra Electronics--- ENDS –Contact Information:For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick Sadia Malick, Director on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.