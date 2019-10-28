NINA WEST - WEST CHRISTMAS EVER ALBUM COVER

Nina West wants you to have the “The West Christmas Ever” available for Pre-order NOW with portions of proceeds going to Nina West Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RuPaul’s Drag Race Alum and Season 11 Miss Congeniality, Nina West, wants you to have “The West Christmas Ever” this holiday season. The brand-new original EP is available for Pre-order beginning today, October 28th 2019 and everyone who pre-orders gets a 50% off code for a special Christmas message from Nina on CAMEO! Portions of the pre sale proceeds will go to the Nina West Foundation which supports LGBTQIA programs nationwide.

This new EP features interludes narrated from Father Christmas, voiced by the Disney Legend Jim Cummings (Winnie The Pooh, Tigger, Pete, Darkwing Duck, Ducktales), telling the story of Nina The Extra Elf. Nina continues to celebrate her hometown of Columbus, Ohio by featuring a collaboration the Vox Ensemble of the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus on the track “Santa Will be Gone”.

The EP will release on November 8th on all platforms along side the video for the lead single Jingle Juice!

Tracklist

1. Santa’s Not So Little Helper (feat. Jim Cummings)

2. Jingle Juice

3. Christmas Arrow

4. Nina The Extra Elf (feat. Jim Cummings)

5. Cha Cha Heels

6. It’s Chris, Miss

7. Santa Will Be Gone (feat.The Vox Ensemble of the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus)

8. The West Christmas Ever (feat. Jim Cummings)



To pre-order the album go to www.NinaWest.com and click on the links.



